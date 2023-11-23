OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 14:30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc's change negotiations have been completed and the renewed operating model will be introduced on 1 December 2023

Change negotiations initiated by Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 6 November 2023 under Chapter 3 of the Act on Co-operation to ensure the Company's future competitive advantage have been completed. The subject of the change negotiations were the directors and managers of OmaSp. The negotiations have been concluded and as a result of the negotiations no one was made redundant. As a result of the change negotiations, as of 1 December 2023, the Company will renew its operating model to further improve the services provided by the bank to the customer.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:

“The aim of the change negotiations was to streamline and simplify the organizational structure after years of organic growth and the last two acquisitions, and to prepare for the transaction of Svenska Handelsbanken AB's Finnish SME business in the autumn of 2024. We achieved these goals well and the change negotiations have been successfully concluded. We will strengthen corporate bank resources throughout Finland and ensure an expert and high-level service experience throughout the organization for both private and corporate customers. I have strong confidence that with the renewed operating model we will enable the future growth and success of OmaSp.”





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, puh +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.