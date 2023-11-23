Financial Calendar 2024

Company announcement no. 24/2023
Columbus Financial Calendar for 2024:
Annual Report 2023 13 March 2024
Annual General Meeting 25 April 2024
Interim Report Q1 8 May 2024
Interim Report Q2 22 August 2024
Interim Report Q3 6 November 2024
After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Annual General Meeting
Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Thursday 25 April 2024 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachment