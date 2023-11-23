23 November 2021
Announcement no. 354
Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from MH Investment A/S indirectly owed by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael Hove the sale of 11.366 shares.
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk
