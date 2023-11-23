Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Size to Reach USD 27.55 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Battlefield Management Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.55 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the next generation machineries & information technology pertaining to surveillance & reconnaissance, cyber security & data warfare especially, are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

The global market landscape of Battlefield Management Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 14.86 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 4.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 27.55 billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Battlefield Management Systems Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Battlefield Management Systems Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics

Strategic Development

In April 2019, The Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for this country.

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the battlefield management systems market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Battlefield Management Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook $1 Computing System Navigation & Imaging System Communication & Networking System Surveillance & Reconnaissance Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

Platform Outlook $1$1 Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Computer Hardware Devices Computer Software Display Devices Imaging Devices Night Vision Devices Tracking Devices Wired Communication Devices Wireless Communication Devices Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



