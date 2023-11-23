Headless Commerce Market estimated to reach USD 3,811.3 Million by 2030, growing at an exponential CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Headless Commerce Market , by Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud Based), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Touchpoints (Web, Mobile, Voice and IoT), and Region.

Global Headless Commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 751.6 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 3,811.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 22.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Deployment Model, Touchpoints, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Shogun Sana Commerce Sample of Companies Covered Slatwall Commerce Commercetools Salesforce

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Headless Commerce Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Headless Commerce has emerged as a transformative paradigm in the e-commerce landscape, reshaping the way businesses approach online transactions and customer experiences. In the realm of e-commerce, the term "headless" refers to the decoupling of the front-end presentation layer from the back-end functionality of a system. Unlike traditional e-commerce architectures, where the front-end and back-end are tightly integrated, headless commerce allows for flexibility by separating the customer-facing interface from the underlying infrastructure. The Headless Commerce Market is characterized by a dynamic landscape driven by the evolving needs of businesses and the expectations of modern consumers. With the decoupling of the front-end and back-end, businesses can adapt to changing market trends and emerging technologies more rapidly. This flexibility is particularly crucial as the e-commerce ecosystem continues to expand beyond traditional web platforms to encompass mobile applications, voice-activated devices, and other Internet of Things (IoT) interfaces. Headless commerce empowers businesses to craft a consistent and engaging brand experience across diverse touchpoints, fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Countless companies have embraced headless commerce to deliver groundbreaking experiences to their customers. For Instance,

Chronext, a luxury watch merchant that moved from a B2C eCommerce platform to a headless solution that could serve an iOS mobile app

Marc O’Polo, a sprawling global fashion brand that successfully relaunched its eCommerce system to reach customers in 6 languages across 40 countries

Xlash, a global beauty brand that went from maintaining 8 different WordPress stores to one centralized platform

Major vendors in the global Headless Commerce Market :

Shogun

Sana Commerce

Slatwall Commerce

Commercetools

Salesforce

Shopify

Algolia

Sitecore

Elastic Path

Adobe

Digital River

CHEC PLATFORM

Rising Demand for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)

The escalating demand for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) stands as a significant driver propelling the growth of the Headless Commerce Market. Progressive Web Apps represent a paradigm shift in web development, offering users a seamless and app-like experience directly through a web browser. This demand is rooted in the changing preferences of consumers who seek fast, responsive, and engaging online experiences across various devices. PWAs combine the best features of both web and mobile applications, providing offline capabilities, rapid loading times, and enhanced user interactions. As businesses recognize the pivotal role of PWAs in meeting consumer expectations, the adoption of headless commerce becomes increasingly imperative.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Digital Transformation Acceleration

Global Expansion and Localization

Opportunities:

Global Expansion of E-commerce

Personalized Customer Experiences

Integration with Emerging Technologies

Global Expansion of E-commerce

The global expansion of e-commerce presents a significant opportunity for the headless commerce market. In 2020, 62% of eCommerce leaders recognized the potential of headless commerce to substantially enhance conversions and engagement. Recent data from 2023 highlights the growing acknowledgment of these benefits, particularly in the retail industry. A noteworthy 63% of users in this sector have intentions to integrate headless eCommerce into their operations, with a proactive 22% already having implemented headless solutions. This data underscores the increasing awareness and adoption of headless commerce, showcasing its relevance in the dynamic landscape of e-commerce. As businesses strive to expand their reach across borders, the agility, scalability, and enhanced customer experience offered by headless commerce become pivotal factors in driving global growth and success.

According to Digital Commerce 360, online stores will adopt “headless commerce” in the next two years. Almost half of the major online stores are interested in this innovative approach to selling products. The e-commerce industry is rapidly adopting a trend called headless e-commerce. Specifically, this approach involves separating the frontend and backend of e-commerce sites. As a result, it provides more flexibility for design and user experience customization. According to BigCommerce’s survey, 66% of e-commerce decision-makers intend to adopt a headless commerce strategy in the upcoming year.

The market for Headless Commerce is dominated by North America.

North America has established itself as the dominating region in the Headless Commerce Market, leading the way in the adoption and implementation of cutting-edge e-commerce solutions. The robust technological infrastructure, mature digital ecosystem, and a high level of digital awareness among businesses and consumers contribute to the region's dominance. North American businesses, ranging from small enterprises to large corporations, are quick to recognize the advantages of headless commerce in delivering flexible, scalable, and personalized online experiences. The regulatory environment and industry standards also play a role, fostering an environment where businesses prioritize innovation and the integration of advanced technologies to stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Following North America, the Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the Headless Commerce Market. The surge in digital transformation, expanding e-commerce ecosystems, and a rapidly growing middle class are key drivers propelling the adoption of headless commerce solutions in the Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing a significant shift towards online shopping, driven by increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage. Businesses in the region are embracing headless commerce to cater to the diverse and evolving preferences of a tech-savvy consumer base. Moreover, the agility offered by headless commerce aligns with the dynamic nature of the Asia Pacific market, allowing businesses to adapt quickly to changing trends and customer expectations.

The Services Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Deployment Model the Headless Commerce Market is segmented into On-premises, Cloud Based. Cloud based segment is dominating segment in this market. Cloud-based deployment has gained prominence in the e-commerce landscape due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. This model allows businesses to leverage cloud infrastructure to host their headless commerce solutions, providing them with the ability to scale resources based on demand and reducing the need for significant upfront investments in hardware. Cloud-based deployment offers several advantages for headless commerce, including easier access to updates, seamless integration with other cloud services, and improved agility in adapting to changing market conditions. Additionally, the cloud-based model aligns well with the principles of headless commerce, as it enables businesses to decouple the front-end presentation layer from the back-end functionality and leverage APIs for seamless communication.

