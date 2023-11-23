Directed Energy Weapons Market Size to Reach USD 305.50 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 305.50 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/245

The global market landscape of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 13.86 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 26.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 305.50 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Israel Key companies profiled The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/245

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

The Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin

L-3 Communications Ltd

Moog Inc

Thales Group

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries

Strategic Development

In September 2020, The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) India revealed their strategy to build different variants of directed energy weapons of up to 100-kilowatt power for the future combats in collaboration with the Indian domestic organizations. The DEWS will make use of the high-energy lasers and high-powered microwave technologies such as chemical oxygen-iodine or high-power fiber precisely.

In December 2019, Leidos Holdings Inc. announced their plans to acquire Huntsville, Alabama's Dynetics, Inc. With this acquisition Leidos is expected to get the foothold in the emerging hypersonic and directed energy weapons.

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/245

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, Leidos Holdings Inc. announced their plans to acquire Huntsville, Alabama's Dynetics, Inc. With this acquisition Leidos is expected to get the foothold in the emerging hypersonic and directed energy weapons.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook Laser Fiber Laser Free Electron Laser Solid-state Laser Chemical Laser High-Power Microwave (HPM) High-Power Sonic (HPS) Particle Beam

Application Outlook Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Lethal Non-lethal

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 Meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Mobile Satellite Services Market , By Access Type (Land, Maritime, Aeronautical), By Service Type (Video Service, Voice Service, Data Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Industrial Control Systems Security Market , By Security Type (Network, Application, Database, Endpoint), By Service (Incident Response Services, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services), By Solution and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Inhalation and Nasal Spray Market By Application (Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Others), By Drug Type (Corticosteroids, Bronchodilators, Antihistamines, Decongestant Sprays, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027.

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type (Automatic, Manual), By Propulsion (Electric, Diesel, Petrol), By Vehicle (Commercial, Passenger), By Region Forecasts to 2027.

3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights