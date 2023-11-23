Puppy Cursus Launches New Website for Online Dog Training Courses in Dutch

Goirle, Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppy Cursus is pleased to announce its launch of a new website for online puppy courses. They are currently available in Dutch only, without any subtitles.

Raising a pup can be fun, but it comes with challenges. The best way to address those challenges is to start training the pups at an early age. Early training helps them to be disciplined and behave well in social settings. Not all pup parents are tuned to train their pets. They need a little hand-holding. Puppy Cursus was started to help pet parents learn how to properly train their dogs and help them become well-behaved and lovable dogs.



All puppies need training, irrespective of the breed. It is the responsibility of the pet parents to give their pets the attention, training, and education for their overall development. They need to teach their pup to understand what an unwanted behavior is, such as barking at people or peeing inside the house. Training the pup to behave in a certain way not only helps the pet but the parents too. Constant training and education also help strengthen the bond between both. Parents will be proud to see their pups transform into sweet dogs. With the Dutch online puppy cursus, pet parents will have the best tools to guide their pets’ overall development. Puppy Cursus provides dog owners with an extensive course designed to cover essential aspects of puppy care, including puppy socialization, puppy biting, putty toilet training, and more.

The courses will be offered by the online dog school Van Maanen LOCA, which was started by Eline van Maanen together with Minna, a canine instructor who has been working with dogs since 1995, this online dog school provides a wide range of online puppy courses and dog courses to help pet parents overcome the challenges while petting their dogs. Minna is not just a dog trainer but also a rescue dog handler. She also won (inter)national agility competitions and is known as an international jury member (WCFO:NDDB/FHN).

Minna is also associated with the Dutch Celldogs Foundation, where she works as an instructor and is frequently seen blogging at Doggo. Minna and Eline are the faces of the online dog school Van Maanen LOCA. Their premium online dog community can be joined for a small monthly fee, members in return get unlimited guidance for the courses they bought, access to bonus materials and of course an active growing community of like minded dog owners. The online puppy cursus are tailored, varied, and challenging for every dog owner and their pets. Having been in dog training for many years, Minna puts her expertise into training and developing various courses, creating different approaches for certain scenarios. Puppycursus is currently available in the Dutch language only (with no subtitles). The structured puppy courses focus on specific activities, themes, and sports.

About Puppy Cursus

Puppy Cursus, started by Marco Van Gils, is an affiliate of the online dog school Van Maanen LOCA that provides various digital dog training sessions, which are currently available in the Dutch language only.

