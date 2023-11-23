3D Printing Software & Services Market Size Worth USD 18,673.07 Million in 2032

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 18,673.07 Million by 2032, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing software & services is witnessing a surge in demand for its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing software & services finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.
3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of materials to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing software & services play a vital role in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|The market size value in 2019
|USD 3,427.7 Million
|CAGR (2023 - 2032)
|14.3%
|The revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 18,673.07 Million
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Historical data
|2019 - 2021
|Forecast period
|2023 - 2032
|Quantitative units
|Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Component, Process, Application, Industry Verticals, Technology, Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs.
|Customization scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The leading players in the 3D printing software & services market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the 3D printing software & services market include:
- 3D Systems
- Stratasys
- GE Additive
- EOS GmbH
- Voxeljet
- SLM Solutions
- Hewlett Packard
- Optomec
- Autodesk
- Protolabs
Strategic Development
In January 2019, Autodesk announced the introduction of a design for an end-to-end workflow for producing design prints into HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. Also, Autodesk is developing a similar workflow for GE Additive printers.
Key Highlights From The Report
- The advancement in technology has led to the 3d printing software & services being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.
- 3D printing software & services aids end users to prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market. As the medical sector is embracing innovative technology to design prosthetics and rising investment by the government all over the world, the healthcare sector is augmenting the market demand.
- The growing demand for personalized and customized products is propelling the demand for the 3D printing software & services market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications in the industrial and commercial sectors.
- The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Software
- Design Software
- Scanning Software
- Pinter Software
- Inspection Software
- Service
- Software
- Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Binder Jetting
- Sheet Lamination
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Functional Part Manufacturing
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Engineering
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Products
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Education
- Printed Electronics
- Architecture and Construction
- Food and Culinary
- Automotive
- Jewelry
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Inkjet Printing
- Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
- Stereolithography (SLA)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
- Direct Light Projection (DLP)
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
