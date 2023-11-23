3D Printing Software & Services Market Size Worth USD 18,673.07 Million in 2032

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 18,673.07 Million by 2032, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing software & services is witnessing a surge in demand for its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing software & services finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of materials to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing software & services play a vital role in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 3,427.7 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 14.3% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18,673.07 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Process, Application, Industry Verticals, Technology, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the 3D printing software & services market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the 3D printing software & services market include:

3D Systems

Stratasys

GE Additive

EOS GmbH

Voxeljet

SLM Solutions

Hewlett Packard

Optomec

Autodesk

Protolabs

Strategic Development

In January 2019, Autodesk announced the introduction of a design for an end-to-end workflow for producing design prints into HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. Also, Autodesk is developing a similar workflow for GE Additive printers.

Key Highlights From The Report

The advancement in technology has led to the 3d printing software & services being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.

3D printing software & services aids end users to prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market. As the medical sector is embracing innovative technology to design prosthetics and rising investment by the government all over the world, the healthcare sector is augmenting the market demand.

The growing demand for personalized and customized products is propelling the demand for the 3D printing software & services market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications in the industrial and commercial sectors.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



