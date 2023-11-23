Electronic Skin Patches Market Size Worth USD 29.55 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 29.55 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases. According to the statistics released by the WHO (World Health Organization), chronic diseases' burden is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases. The growing incidence of chronic diseases comprising cancer, epilepsy, heart disease, and diabetes drives health monitoring demand. Electronic skin patches through IoT are beneficial for remotely located healthcare personnel in managing chronic conditions and providing patients the ability to monitor health and wellness independently.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/244

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 8,322.8 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 10.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 29.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, application, end-users, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/244

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the electronic skin patches market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the electronic skin patches market include:

iRhytm Technologies

Xensio

VivaLnk Inc.

Holst Center

Plastic Electronic GmbH

MC10

Philips

Xenoma

Quad Industries

Sensium Healthcare Ltd.

Strategic Development

In February 2020, VitalConnect made an announcement about the inclusion of arrhythmia detection functionality to its remote monitoring platform that deploys wearable biosensor, VitalPatch, to monitor the measurement of eleven vital signs.

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/244

Key Highlights From The Report

Photovoltaic devices are a preferred substitute for common energy sources due to the exceptional mechanical strength and excellent power conversion efficiency. They cater to the requirements for cheap, eco-friendly, and portable power sources for self-powered electronic devices like electronic skin patches.

The electronic skin patch is an emerging technology, with researchers emphasizing on the development of a synthetic skin with self-healing ability like normal human skin. This feature may be achieved by deploying elastic polymers substrate having gold nanoparticles, electrodes with excellent conductivity, and microscopic nickel particles.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to have the fastest CAGR in the forecast period attributed to rising technological advancement in electronic skin patches, growing adoption of the product, and growing occurrence of chronic diseases.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-skin-patches-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaic Systems Stretchable Conductors Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutes Cosmetic Firms Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Animal Disinfectant Market , By Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Phenolic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

E-Pharmacy Drugs Market , By Platform Type (Application Based and Web Based), By Product Type (Medications, Health, Wellness, & Nutrition, and Personal Care & Essentials), and By Region Forecast to 2032

3D Printed Spinal Implants Market , By Material (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Artificial Intelligence Enabled Cardiology Market , By Type (Software, Services), By Application (Diagnosis, Treatment, Remote Medicine, Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market , By Type (Autograft, Allograft, and Others), By Application (Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lift, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Electronic Skin Patches Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights