Global Wound Cleanser Products Market Size to Reach USD 2.34 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 2.34 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors which are fueling the wound cleansers product market across the globe are growing incidence in the number of chronic diseases, increasing frequency of sports injuries and accidents, rise in geriatric population, and growth in infection of wound infection, among others.

However, there are a handful of challenges as well. Some of them are high product costs, not so consumer friendly reimbursement schemes across developing economies, technological advancements. and the growing incidence of chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers and foot ulcers. However, the trend is likely to shift to wounds that are acute. The growing number of surgical wound infection can be attributed to this high growth.

The areas of applications of the products have expanded with the growing incidence of chronic diseases along with their complications coupled with the surge in the geriatric population. Given the aforesaid facts, because of the unfavorable reimbursement policies, the wound cleansers market can be restrained in the coming years.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 1.50 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 3.5% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.34 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Form Type, End User, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled 3M, Church & Dwight, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew, Medline Industries, B. Braun, Coloplast, Hollister, ConvaTec, NovaBay Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for Wound Cleanser Products is highly fragmented with a large number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the Wound Cleanser Products Market are desegregated across the value chain.

Some of the prominent players in the Wound Cleanser Products Market include:

Smith & Nephew plc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Molnlycke Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Strategic Development

In November 2019, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals announced the availability of CelleRx® Skin Cleanser over the internet, without a prescription the US. The products are now sold on CelleRx.com. It is NovaBay’s proprietary solution targeted towards post-aesthetic dermatology and cosmetic surgery procedures, which helps to clean and lessen discomfort.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, US based MTF Biologics introduced two novel wipe forms namely Leneva™ – Allograft Adipose Matrix and SomaGen™ Meshed – Allograft Dermal Matrix. It is targeted towards the diagnosis of complex surgical wounds. Both the products have nearly identical functionalities and helps in tissue reconstruction and wound closure by promoting tissue integration as well as providing protective coverage.

Healthcare industry across the globe is getting transitioned to home care out of long term care facilities and hospitals. The homecare settings is gaining traction among the end users because of the rising frequency of public funding, increasing aging population, and cost effective measures among others. However, hospitals are still expected to dominate the global wound cleansers market.

Several advancements in technology throughout the wound care management sector are mainly focused across wound care saline products, non-invasive wound care devices, and innovations in advanced wound dressings. With opportunities emerging across the treatment of both chronic and acute wounds, advances in management products becoming noteworthy throughout the industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Cleanser Products Market on the product type, form type, end user and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wetting Agents

Antiseptics

Moisturizers

Others

Form Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Sprays

Solutions

Wipes

Foams

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmacies and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



