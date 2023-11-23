Albumin Market Poised for Robust Growth at a CAGR of 6.4% to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by Therapeutic Applications and Expanding Non-Therapeutic Uses

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s market study, the Global Albumin Market value is estimated at US$ 4.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Trends – Analysis by RationalStat and Public Domains:

Increasing demand for albumin in therapeutics

Rising non-therapeutic application of albumin

Development of plant-based albumin

Rising production of immunoglobulins

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Albumin is a protein that is soluble in water and is found in the blood plasma. It is one of the most abundant proteins in the human body and plays crucial roles in maintaining osmotic pressure, transporting various substances in the blood, and contributing to the regulation of pH. Albumin is produced by the liver and serves as a carrier for hormones, fatty acids, vitamins, and other substances.

As healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness of medical treatments increases in emerging markets, the demand for albumin and related products is growing.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Albumin market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Albumin market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Albumin market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Albumin Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the therapeutics segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the growing number of product approvals from national regulatory authorities.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.3 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Dominant Segment Therapeutics Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing demand in emerging markets

Growing usage in food & beverage industry Companies Profiled Baxter International Inc.

China Biologic Products, Inc.

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A

Merck KGaA

Novozymes

Octapharma AG

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ventria Bioscience

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global albumin market include.

In July 2023, Kedrion Biopharma announced that China's National Institute of Food and Drug Control certified BPL's human albumin product for therapeutic usage in the Chinese market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global albumin market growth include Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A, Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Ventria Bioscience, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global albumin market based on type, application and region

Global Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Human Serum Albumin Bovine Serum Albumin Recombinant Albumin

Global Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Therapeutics Drug Formulation & Vaccines Component of Media Other

Global Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Albumin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Albumin Report:

What will be the market value of the global Albumin market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Albumin market?

What are the market drivers of the global Albumin market?

What are the key trends in the global Albumin market?

Which is the leading region in the global Albumin market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Albumin market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Albumin market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

