Momcozy’s Parenting Essentials Are Made More Accessible With Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming holiday shopping season is a great opportunity for mothers to replenish their homes with new and quality parenting essentials and enjoy remarkable savings. Momcozy, a renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 3 million moms, is excited to announce special offers on featured parenting essentials including two baby carriers, a crib sheet, and a hooded baby towel.

Momcozy understands that moms always want the best for their babies and is committed to giving moms peace of mind by providing baby products that are safe and comfortable to use. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Momcozy is making featured parenting essentials more accessible to mothers with special offers . Additional savings are available by using these exclusive codes:

The Momcozy Hip Seat Baby Carrier and the Momcozy Baby Carrier Classic are bestsellers within Momcozy’s babywearing gear category, catering to the varied needs of moms in different situations. Each is a perfect choice for moms wanting more flexibility and reflief from back and shoulder pain.

The Momcozy Hips Seat Baby Carrrier features innovative 3D abdominal support and wide waist belt that evenly distribute pressure on the hips and waist. Putting the baby on and off the carrier becomes a breeze. The hip seat is ideal for babies who do not like to be confined but still want to be held.

The Momcozy Baby Carrier Classic is a lifesaver for multitasking moms wanting to go hands-free as their baby relaxes and snuggles close to their chest. It features ergonomic Waist EVA Support, promoting healthy hip and spine development of a baby. The X-shaped strap evenly distributes the baby's weight across the mom’s upper body, saving their back and shoulders. With an adjustable waist belt and shoulder straps, this baby carrier can optimally adapt to a baby’s size and weight.

The Momcozy Hooded Baby Towel is soft, fluffy, and perfect for baby bathtime. Made from bamboo and cotton, the towel is highly absorbent, quickly drying the baby and keeping them warm and cozy. The baby towel comes in three adorable patterns and multiple sizes, making it a great baby shower gift. It can also be used as a baby swaddle, sun shield, security blanket, or for privacy.

Another product to keep baby comfy is the Momcozy Muslin Fitted Crib Sheet made from 100% organic cotton. It is super soft, comfortable, breathable, and skin-friendly. A strong elastic band at the bottom helps the sheet fit securely and snugly to create a safe and comfortable sleep environment for a baby. It is available in a range of colors and is a subtle but effective way to bring together a nursery.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.