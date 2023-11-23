Ambulatory Device Market Size Worth USD 31.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 31.38 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. A rise in the geriatric population and growing cardiovascular diseases is driving the market demand. The transition of the patient care system from physician-centered to the patient-centered model will propel the demand for the market. Moreover, manufactures are focusing on the development of advanced technologies and high-volume, low-value devices. However, the high cost of the devices and lack of awareness in developing countries will hamper the market demand.

Growing preference for homecare treatment and round the clock care monitoring of diseases such as hypertension are fostering the demand of the market. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity among individuals is another driving factor. The high cost of portable devices is hindering the growth of the ambulatory devices market.

Advancement in technology, such as cost-effective monitoring devices, will provide ample growth opportunities for the market. Reduced hospital stay and low healthcare costs due to the growing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries will impact the market positively.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 5.07 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 15.6% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 31.38 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Ambulatory Device is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Ambulatory Device industry include:

Baxter International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

CamNtech Ltd.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.,

General Electric Company

Strategic Development

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

In November 2018, SunTech Medical launched Small Adult PLUS blood pressure cuff. The product range completes the range of the company’s PLUS blood pressure cuff sizes. This will improve the product portfolio and customer base of the company.

Key Highlights from The Report

A smartphone-based cuffless blood pressure monitoring devices have the ability to detect blood volume variations on the finger to produce blood pressure measurement with high precision. Monitoring devices offer estimates of psychological stress and cardiorespiratory fitness.

EEG monitoring is a test that detects electrical activity in the brain using small metal discs. An EEG is one of the primary diagnostic tests for epilepsy, and it can also play a role in the diagnosis of brain disorders.

Ambulatory surgical centers are witnessing high demand as people prefer outpatient care as it reduces the cost of staying in the hospitals. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Infusion Systems Monitoring Devices Records Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Drug Delivery ECG Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring EEG Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



