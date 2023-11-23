Bioelectric Medicine Market Size Worth USD 44.59 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bioelectric Medicine Market will be worth USD 44.59 billion by 2032 , according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market across the globe is majorly attributed to the key driving factors like increasing geriatric population which often leads to a spike in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, growing dependency of diseases inciting the utilization of bioelectric medicine, increasing frequency and number of investments and funds targeted towards the R&D of novel therapeutics and electroceuticals, leading to restricted rate of success of medicines focusing on the treatment of specific disease, growing number of reactions to drugs, and rise in the levels of awareness among consumers.

The market is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate mainly because of the opportunities that are with the reach of its domain, which also includes growth in developing economies coupled with technological advancement in bioelectric medicine. Given the aforesaid factors, there are a handful of restraining factors which are hampering the market growth. These challenges extend to product recall, stringent scrutiny procedures when it comes to regulatory policies, exorbitant cost of electroceuticals, and side effects and complications associated with the bioelectric medicine devices.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 17.42 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 7.5% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 44.59 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cochlear Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc, ElectroCore Inc, Nevro Corp., Sonova Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Bioelectric Medicine is highly fragmented with a large number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the Bioelectric Medicine Market are desegregated across the value chain.

Some of the prominent players in the Bioelectric Medicine Market include:

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Cochlear Ltd.

LivaNova PLC

Sonova

Biotronik

Second Sight

Nevro Corp.

ElectroCore

Strategic Development

US based Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Vertiflex, Inc. in June 2019. Vertiflex mainly focuses on minimally invasive technology which aids in alleviating pain, thereby restoring the usual physical functionalities of lumbar spinal stenosis. It is anticipated that the deal is likely to strengthen radiofrequency ablation portfolio and spinal cord stimulation.

Key Highlights from The Report.

In March 2019, Novocure, a U.S.-based electroceutical developer, received the approval from FDA for their patented bioelectric brain stimulators which can be utilized is close association with the existing chemotherapy.

The bioelectric medical devices are mostly wearables which are implanted internally or externally in the body. The majority of these devices are designed in a way to stimulate the vagus nerve in the human body to keep in track with the patient's lungs breathing and heart beating. The vagal nerve stimulators and devices which are mainly used to diagnose depression and epilepsy are implants, which makes the products easy to use. This ease of usage is a factor which also stimulates the growth of the market.

The major competitors operating in the industry are frequently involved in new product developments in order to increase the portfolio. Additionally, they also concentrate of collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions with technology companies especially biotech companies. The organizations also focus on regional expansions in order to gain maximum revenue share in the sector. All these initiatives are in turn propelling the market valuation on a global scale.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioelectric Medicine Market on the product type, application, end user and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cohlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Brain stimulators

Sacral and vagus nerve stimulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson’s disease

Tremor

Depression

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



