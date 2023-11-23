Business Process Management Market Size Worth USD 84.80 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Business Process Management (BPM) market size was USD 14.46 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The global Business Process Management (BPM) market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing need for process automation, a surge in demand for low code systems, and continuous technological advancements in cloud computing and Big Data offerings. These key factors are propelling market revenue growth, according to a recent market research report.

Automation and Technology Advancements Fueling Growth

Business Process Management plays a pivotal role in various sectors, including Human Resource (HR) management, finance and accounting, sales and marketing, supply chain management, and customer service support. The report highlights that nearly 70% of workers, as per the International Federation of Robotics, believe that automation will create opportunities for better-skilled work.

One significant contributor to this growth is the technological advancements and new software launches. For instance, Pegasystems Inc. introduced Pega Process Fabric in June 2020, a cloud-based software architecture designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage work across disparate enterprise platforms. The tool combines dynamic APIs, an open UX framework, UI components, robotic automation, and data virtualization, accessible through the Pega Platform.

Challenges to Market Growth

However, the report identifies certain challenges restraining the market's growth, including a lack of change readiness, fragmented budget issues, and resistance to BPM from Information Technology (IT) staff. Many firms are lagging due to insufficient knowledge of BPM and budget constraints.

Segment Insights: Customer Service and Supply Chain Management Lead

In terms of functions, the customer service support segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to the growing demand for customer satisfaction and after-sales service, emphasizing how products and services meet or surpass customer expectations. BPM software plays a crucial role in streamlining customer service operations, providing tools for modeling, execution, monitoring, and enhancement of key business processes.

The supply chain management segment is anticipated to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. With supply chain operations becoming essential for businesses across sectors, BPM's role in enhancing efficiency through Business Process Automation (BPA) is highlighted. BPA streamlines supply chain processes, minimizes manual data entry, reduces errors, and optimizes inventory levels.

Organization Size Dynamics: Large Enterprises and SMEs

In terms of organization size, large enterprises are expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global BPM market. This is driven by the need for BPM in managing vast amounts of organizational data and processes. Large organizations require an overarching BPM strategy for standardization, documentation, and cultural and organizational changes to ensure consistent processes.

On the other hand, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are projected to register steady fast revenue growth. The rising adoption of automated BPM solutions among SMEs is highlighted as a means to reduce wasteful spending and address customer service delays. Automation aids in task assignment, cost savings, and effective communication within these organizations.

End-Use Insights: BFSI and Retail Dominate

In terms of end-use, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment are expected to account for the largest revenue share. The banking sector heavily relies on BPM solutions to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and automate crucial processes such as account opening, KYC verification, loan processing, and compliance monitoring.

The retail and eCommerce segment is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. BPM solutions play a vital role in streamlining retail operations, managing orders, tracking inventory, analyzing market data, and improving customer satisfaction.

Regional Highlights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Growing Rapidly

North America dominated the global BPM market in 2022, with the U.S. accounting for the largest revenue share. The region's leadership is attributed to increasing partnerships among major companies and a high adoption of digital transformation. TIBCO's announcement of TIBCO ModelOps in July 2022 is cited as an example of the region's commitment to advanced technologies.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by the rising demand for digital transformation and business process automation. Initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and the launch of new software and solutions, as seen with Infosys BPM and IBM's collaboration, contribute to the region's growth.

Europe is projected to account for a considerably large revenue share, driven by rising awareness among organizations to adopt BPM solutions. The region, home to leading technology companies, sees significant investments in BPM solutions to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 14.46 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 19.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 84.80 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Business functions, organization size, deployment mode dynamics, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Accenture, Appian, IBM, Bizagi, Pegasystems Inc., Nintex UK Ltd, Genpact, Oracle, BP Logix, Inc., Microsoft, Kissflow Inc., Wrike, Inc., Software AG, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys limited, Camunda, Cloud Software Group, Inc., Tata Consulting Services Limited, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., and Aurea, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global Business Process Management (BPM) market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective BPM solutions.

Some major players included in the global Business Process Management (BPM) market report are:

Appian Corporation International Business Machine Corporation Bizagi Group Limited Pegasystems Inc. Nintex UK Ltd Genpact Limited Oracle Corporation BP Logix, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Kissflow Inc. Wrike, Inc. Software AG Newgen Software Technologies Limited Infosys Limited Camunda Cloud Software Group, Inc. Tata Consulting Services Limited Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Aurea, Inc. Accenture plc



Strategic Development

In March 2022, Blueprint Software Systems, a prominent provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to assist major organizations in understanding and improving their business processes, launched its new Business Transformation Platform. This provides process intelligence to corporate organizations, allowing to analyze and assess process value, find hidden inefficiencies, and execute on data-driven improvement plans with speed and precision.

In March 2020, EPSoft Technologies introduced the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform, a comprehensive suite of automation technologies for better business process management. The Intelligent Automation Platform, which was built in-house, controls the entire process lifecycle, from data process mining to implementation, bot building, and continuing management. The cloud-native software platform also enables enterprises to confidently solve the core process-related difficulties.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Business Process Management (BPM) market based on the, business function, organization size, deployment mode, and region:

Business Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Human Resource Management Finance and Accounting Sales and Marketing Supply Chain Management Customer Service Support

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Deployment mode dynamics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises Cloud



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Retail and E-Commerce Manufacturing Government and Public Sector



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



