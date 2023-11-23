Fintokei Expands Its Footprint in Europe After Dominating the Japanese Market

TOKYO, JAPAN, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintokei, the renowned fintech powerhouse that is transforming the trading education and evaluation landscape in Japan, is excited to announce its expansion into the European market. This strategic move comes as part of the company's mission to democratize the trading landscape globally, offering unparalleled opportunities to traders worldwide.







First of its kind in Japan and founded by a team of seasoned traders and tech visionaries, Fintokei has been rapidly rising to prominence in the country, garnering a reputation for its innovative approach to trading education and its commitment to fostering long-term trading success. The company's ethos revolves around providing traders, irrespective of their initial capital or experience, with the tools, opportunities, and support they need to thrive.

David Varga, one of the co-founders with over a decade of experience in financial markets and in the regulated investment industry, shared his vision: "Our success in Japan has been just the beginning. Europe, with its diverse and dynamic trading landscape, presents a unique opportunity for Fintokei. We're not just bringing a product; we're introducing a new way of thinking about trading."

While the company's expansion into Europe is newsworthy in itself, Fintokei is also introducing its groundbreaking type of service, SwiftTrader, to the European audience. SwiftTrader, while not the sole focus of this expansion, exemplifies Fintokei's commitment to innovation and trader empowerment.

SwiftTrader is designed to empower traders, regardless of their initial capital, by providing them with access to trading accounts of up to €50,000, instantly. The platform boasts an impressive array of features, including educational video courses, certificates for successful traders, and a unique scaling plan that allows traders to increase their trading capital even further, by up to 10 times more.

One of the standout features of SwiftTrader is its profit-sharing model. Traders can earn from day one, with the potential to receive up to 90% of their profits. The platform also offers bi-weekly payouts, ensuring that traders can access their earnings promptly.

Fintokei's commitment to fostering long-term trading success is evident in SwiftTrader's design. The platform has eliminated the daily drawdown rule, focusing instead on overall results. This approach allows traders to strategize and trade without the pressure of daily limits, emphasizing long-term profitability, and it can truly become a beginning of one’s professional trading career.

With the aspiration to fast forward traders’ dreams, with its user-friendly interface, robust features, and a team of industry experts at the helm, SwiftTrader is set to become a game-changer in the trading industry.

Michal Magdolen, Head of Operations in Fintokei, added, "SwiftTrader is a testament to our dedication to continuous innovation. But our expansion into Europe is about more than just a product; it's about bringing the Fintokei philosophy and ecosystem to a whole new audience."

Fintokei's move into Europe is led by the extensive market research and insight from the industry. The company is backed by Purple Holding and utilizes the long-lasting experience of the founders from their financial markets business in Europe and worldwide. Fintokei has already established partnerships with key local financial institutions and media and is gearing up for a series of events and workshops to engage with the local trading communities.

In conclusion, Fintokei's European venture marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. With a proven track record in Japan and a clear vision for the future, Fintokei is poised to redefine the trading landscape around the world.

For more insights into Fintokei's story and its range of services, visit www.fintokei.com.

