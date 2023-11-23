Global FinOps Market Growth Opportunities - Co-innovation and Partnerships in the Realm of Industry Clouds

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinOps: Current Ecosystem and State and Future Roadmap and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud has emerged as the most significant facilitating technological force behind digitalization efforts across industries and geographies. Owing to inherent benefits related to scale and flexibility, the public cloud has witnessed rapid adoption and continues to enjoy increased uptake across enterprises and government entities.
Increased adoption of cloud services, in the form of complex hybrid architecture, has resulted in intricacies related to cloud financial management. This is where the FinOps concept and framework come in to address the requirements of cloud financial management in a structured manner.
The global FinOps ecosystem is expanding fast, with large cloud service providers, technology giants, and innovative start-ups coming up with advanced tools and solutions that cater to cloud financial management needs. Consequently, the market is expected to grow at a high rate over the next 3-5 years, creating multifarious opportunities for all value chain stakeholders.
This study delves deep into the FinOps framework and value chain and its constituents, and the aim is to unearth the key regional, sectoral, and technological nodes of the ecosystem and highlight the key organizations operating in it.
The study also provides an overview of the future roadmap and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis and Growth Environment
Technology and Application Landscape
- Introduction to FinOps
- The FinOps Life Cycle and Major Ecosystem Nodes
- FinOps Sector Overview
- Typical Cloud Financial Management Solution Architecture
- Top Cloud Financial Management Challenges by Sector
- Important Regional Insights Regarding FinOps Adoption
Stakeholder Ecosystem and Key Companies
- Stakeholder Ecosystem: Comparative Benchmarking
- Important Cloud Cost Management Tools That Top Cloud Service Providers Offer
- Important Start-ups: FinOps or Cloud Cost Management
Future Roadmap
- Future of FinOps: Automation - the Next Emerging Imperative
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Invest in and Partner with FinOps Solution Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Co-innovation and Partnerships in the Realm of Industry Clouds
- Growth Opportunity 3: Training and Development Opportunities
