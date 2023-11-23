Šiaulių bankas has acquired own shares

On 22-23 November 2023 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows:

-total number of shares acquired 2 272 571;

-total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 1,499,896.86 .

The purpose of share acquisition - granting shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries. Acquired shares will pass on Bank‘s ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction - 24 November 2023.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00



