Global 5G Open and Virtual Radio Access Network Growth Opportunities

The fifth generation of wireless technology (5G) has arrived and is being rolled out globally. 5G is possible because of the contributions of previous generations of wireless communications and a number of disruptive technologies, each of which must be understood at least at a high level to paint a full picture of the industry. This report centers on open and virtual radio access network (RAN); while this subject impacts all generations of cellular technologies, the primary focus will remain on 5G.

A communication service provider (CSP) network requires many RANs to cover a city, state, or region compared with relatively few core networks. Prior to the open and virtual RAN movement, five global suppliers (Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE) accounted for more than 90% of the RAN market.

The report estimates that CSPs 2021 invested nearly $60 billion in their mobile and wireless network infrastructure - on public networks of all generations. The majority of that spend is on the RAN, with a smaller spend on the transport and core networks.

Historically, the network infrastructure market grew at a low, single-digit rate. With the transition to 5G the growth rate has been higher but is beginning to return to historical norms. Competition leads to innovation and lower prices, which is a primary driver for key members of the CSP community in the O-RAN Alliance. Lowering costs is important to CSPs because RAN expenses account for the largest percentage of their network cost. However, the publisher believes that additional innovation resulting from a higher level of competition will return bigger dividends over the long term. Innovations have already come out of the O-RAN Alliance in their proposed architectural changes to the RAN that build upon the 3GPP standards.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung

ZTE

