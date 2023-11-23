In-Vehicle Software Spending Market Growth Opportunities - Decoupling HW and SW for Recurring Revenue Generation

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for In-Vehicle Software Spending" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) used to differentiate their products based on mechanical features. Today, however, consumers increasingly want features defined by software, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services. The convergence of technology areas including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity is causing OEMs to migrate from the traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to a software-oriented architecture. These trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new-generation vehicles, thereby turning vehicles into software on wheels.
Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a sort of rebirth. Increasingly, industry participants are spending more R&D budget on software development and turning themselves into software companies. OEMs will deploy different strategies to develop proprietary software based on their capabilities, some developed in-house and others co-developed with partners.
This study includes research, analysis, forecasts, and an overview of industry spending on in-vehicle software development. It aims to provide an overview of trends impacting software development and a discussion on the impact these trends have on the growth, deployment, and R&D strategies of different OEMs, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Segmentation
- Major Trends Impacting SW Development in the Automotive Industry
- SW Development Trends in the Automotive Industry
- The SW Life Cycle in the Automotive Industry
- SW Development Value Chain and Ecosystem
- SW Categorization by Value Creation
- Automotive R&D and In-vehicle SW Spending Market Snapshot
- Comparative Analysis of OEM SW Development Strategies
- OEM Benchmarking
- SW Development Takeaways for OEMs
- Comparative Analysis of Tier I Suppliers
- Main Takeaways for Tier I and SW Engineering Players
- Key Takeaways
Industry SW Development Strategies
- OEM Approaches to SW Development
- Strategy 1: Outsourced/Co-developed SW Development
- Strategy 2: In-house SW Development
- Tier I Approach to SW Development
- Cooperative SW Development Consortia
- Shift in Value Chain
In-Vehicle SW Spending Market Sizing
- Key Growth Metrics
- Global Automotive Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Global Automotive R&D Spending & In-Vehicle SW Spending Forecast
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending by Domain
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Powertrain
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending: ADAS and AD
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Connectivity (Plus Cybersecurity)
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Body, Comfort, and Convenience
- Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Others
- Global Average In-vehicle SW Spending per Vehicle
OEM Profiles
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending:
- BMW Group
- Ford Motor Company
- GM
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Mercedes-Benz Group
- Case Study: Mercedes-Benz MBition
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: RNM Alliance
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Stellantis
- Case Study: Stellantis SW Center
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Toyota Motor Corp.
- Case Study: Woven
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: VW Group
- Case Study: VW Group's CARIAD Division
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Volvo Cars
6. Tier I Profiles
- In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending
- Aptiv PLC
- Bosch
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corporation
- Hyundai Mobis
- Magna International
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
SW Engineering Company Profiles
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- EB
- Green Hills Software
- Red Hat Inc.
- Wind River Systems
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: OEMs Becoming SW Organizations
- Growth Opportunity 2: Pure-play SW Companies Helping Automakers Develop Technological Expertise
- Growth Opportunity 3: Decoupling HW and SW for Recurring Revenue Generation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdmg1h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.