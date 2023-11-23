In-Vehicle Software Spending Market Growth Opportunities - Decoupling HW and SW for Recurring Revenue Generation

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for In-Vehicle Software Spending" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) used to differentiate their products based on mechanical features. Today, however, consumers increasingly want features defined by software, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services. The convergence of technology areas including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity is causing OEMs to migrate from the traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to a software-oriented architecture. These trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new-generation vehicles, thereby turning vehicles into software on wheels.

Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a sort of rebirth. Increasingly, industry participants are spending more R&D budget on software development and turning themselves into software companies. OEMs will deploy different strategies to develop proprietary software based on their capabilities, some developed in-house and others co-developed with partners.

This study includes research, analysis, forecasts, and an overview of industry spending on in-vehicle software development. It aims to provide an overview of trends impacting software development and a discussion on the impact these trends have on the growth, deployment, and R&D strategies of different OEMs, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Segmentation

Major Trends Impacting SW Development in the Automotive Industry

SW Development Trends in the Automotive Industry

The SW Life Cycle in the Automotive Industry

SW Development Value Chain and Ecosystem

SW Categorization by Value Creation

Automotive R&D and In-vehicle SW Spending Market Snapshot

Comparative Analysis of OEM SW Development Strategies

OEM Benchmarking

SW Development Takeaways for OEMs

Comparative Analysis of Tier I Suppliers

Main Takeaways for Tier I and SW Engineering Players

Key Takeaways

Industry SW Development Strategies

OEM Approaches to SW Development

Strategy 1: Outsourced/Co-developed SW Development

Strategy 2: In-house SW Development

Tier I Approach to SW Development

Cooperative SW Development Consortia

Shift in Value Chain

In-Vehicle SW Spending Market Sizing

Key Growth Metrics

Global Automotive Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Global Automotive R&D Spending & In-Vehicle SW Spending Forecast

Global In-vehicle SW Spending by Domain

Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Powertrain

Global In-vehicle SW Spending: ADAS and AD

Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Connectivity (Plus Cybersecurity)

Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Body, Comfort, and Convenience

Global In-vehicle SW Spending: Others

Global Average In-vehicle SW Spending per Vehicle

OEM Profiles

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: BMW Group Ford Motor Company GM Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hyundai Motor Group Mercedes-Benz Group

Case Study: Mercedes-Benz MBition

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: RNM Alliance

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Stellantis

Case Study: Stellantis SW Center

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Toyota Motor Corp.

Case Study: Woven

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: VW Group

Case Study: VW Group's CARIAD Division

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending: Volvo Cars

6. Tier I Profiles

In-vehicle SW Strategy and Spending Aptiv PLC Bosch Continental AG DENSO Corporation Hyundai Mobis Magna International ZF Friedrichshafen AG



SW Engineering Company Profiles

BlackBerry Ltd.

EB

Green Hills Software

Red Hat Inc.

Wind River Systems

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: OEMs Becoming SW Organizations

Growth Opportunity 2: Pure-play SW Companies Helping Automakers Develop Technological Expertise

Growth Opportunity 3: Decoupling HW and SW for Recurring Revenue Generation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdmg1h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.