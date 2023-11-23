Express and Small Parcels Global Market Report 2023: Parcel Volumes to Increase to 189 Billon in 2023

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Express and Small Parcels 2023 Report shows a picture of normalising activity, as the market shrunk by 0.6% y-o-y in 2022 to a value of €523,080.6m in real terms.

Parcel volumes expected to increase to 189bn in 2023

A tentative recovery in demand is to be expected in 2023 following the rapid softening of parcel volumes in 2022. As such, the global express market is expected to grow by 3.6% y-o-y to a value of €542,108m, with global parcel volumes growing by 4.7% y-o-y to 189,120m. Recovery is expected in both the international and domestic markets.

The report provides detailed analysis of the global express and parcels market, including market size and forecast data, market segmentation, volume and revenue data and forecasts, e-commerce growth, sustainability trends, survey results, competitive analysis & company profiles.

The Global Express & Small Parcels market remains highly competitive but challenging economic conditions continue to impact falling volumes and rising revenues.

This report contains:

Market size and forecast data for 2022, 2023 and out to 2027, split by region, country, domestic, international and B2B/B2C.

NEW volume and revenue data and forecasts for 2022, 2023 and out to 2027.

Market segmentation - domestic vs international and B2B v B2C.

e-commerce market trend analysis including PUDO locations, alternative vehicles, retail sales and express route optimisation technology.

Sustainability trend analysis.

2023 State of Express and Parcels Survey analysis.

Competitive landscape analysis - revenues, parcel volumes and parcel yield.

Express provider profiles and comparative reviews.

Key Findings

The global express market shrunk 0.6% in 2022.

In 2023 the market is expected to show a tentative recovery in demand, growing by 3.6% y-o-y.

Out to 2027, the market is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR.

The international market is expected to grow by 5.2% in 2023, slightly quicker than the domestic market.

Following a slight decline in 2022, B2C is expected to continue to dominate the global express and small parcels market.

The majority of survey respondents fleet is only 0-10% alternative/electric, suggesting sustainability progress is incredibly slow.

Although 41.2% of respondents believe pressures will intensify over the next 12 months, 38.2% believe pressures will ease, and margins will likely be positively impacted.

Improving route optimization will improve delivery efficiency, speed up parcel delivery, reduce fuel and time wastage, and improve customer satisfaction.

Key Questions

How fast will the global market grow between 2023 and 2027? And how fast will regional markets grow?

How fast will the B2B/B2C markets grow over the next 5 years? Will B2C continue to dominate the market?

What will be the three most successful strategies adopted by the express and parcel carriers to sustain profit margins?

What will be the key investment focus areas in the next 12 months?

What strategies are leading market players such as DHL and UPS adopting in order to improve route optimisation?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of autonomous delivery and electric vehicle last mile delivery?

Who were the Top 10 leading global parcel carriers by revenue in 2020-2022?

Who were the Top 10 leading global parcel carriers by revenue growth rates and volume in 2020-2022?

How do the sustainability targets of the top express logistics providers compare? What progress have they made?

Companies Profiled:

DHL

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail (and GLS)

La Poste (and DPD)

Yamato

Sagawa

SF Express

Yunda Express

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

USPS

