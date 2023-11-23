Photopolymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Growing Demand for Artificial Jewelry and Prosthetics Propelling Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photopolymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Performance, By Technology (SLA, DLP, cDLP), By Application (Dental, Medical, Audiology, Jewellery, Automotive, Prototyping), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global photopolymers market is anticipated to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising demand for prototyping across the automotive industry and designs for understanding complex surgical procedures have increased the demand for photopolymer for 3D printing. Furthermore, increasing demand for artificial jewelry and prosthetics across the global population are further propelling the market growth.







Photopolymers are imaging compositions, based on polymers, oligomers, and monomers which can be polymerized accordingly and cross-linked upon image-wise exposure to light radiation such as ultraviolet (UV) rays. Photopolymers used across VAT polymerization in the 3D printing processes are used in liquid form and when exposed to UV rays in the form of a laser (SLA 3D printing technology) or scattered light source (DLP/cDLP 3D printing technology), undergo polymerization process which hardens them into the desired shape, as per the requirement of the final 3D printed product.



Photopolymers have gained traction from VAT polymerization-based 3D printing technologies, including stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), and continuous digital light processing (cDLP) owing to their higher conversion from the liquid state to solid state, higher aesthetic component quality, enhanced versatility, material performance, and part longevity. The manufacturing of prototypes for jewelry, dental, and automotive, among others, are the market drivers for the market across the globe.



The market space is highly competitive with the introduction of new technologies for high-quality and high-speed 3D printing by various companies. For instance, in May 2022, Merit3D set a record for printing 60, 000 parts in a time period of eight hours. The record was accomplished using Magna 3D printers for high-speed polymerization technology offered by Photocentric.



Photopolymers Market Report Highlights

The European market was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030

High-performance 3D printing refers to technologies that endure exceptional capabilities in terms of high speed, precision, material options, and the highest print quality. These high-performance 3D printing technologies include selective laser melting (SLM), electron beam melting (EBM), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), and multi-material 3D printing

Stereolithography (SLA) is the most commonly used 3D printing technology across the world. It utilizes laser light sources to carry out 3D printing of objects. The global demand for SLA-based 3D printing has rapidly increased in recent years owing to its ability to print 25-300-micron components at a high XY resolution utilizing plastic resins and photopolymers

Photopolymers in 3D printing across the dental industry have witnessed a rise in demand in the past few years on account of their benefits, such as high-quality molds, perfect & precise designs, smoother surfaces, and higher durability, in comparison to the traditional process of manufacturing molds using thermoforming

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2022 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Snapshot, 2022

2.3. Competitive Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Photopolymers Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1. Epoxy

3.2.1.2. Acrylic

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standard & Compliances

3.4.2. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Industry Analysis - Photopolymers Market





Chapter 4. Photopolymers Market: Performance Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Performance movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Low Performance

4.3. Mid Performance

4.4. High Performance



Chapter 5. Photopolymers Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Stereolithography (SLA)

5.3. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

5.4. Continuous Digital Light Processing (cDLP)



Chapter 6. Photopolymers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Dental

6.3. Medical

6.4. Audiology

6.5. Jewelry

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Prototyping

6.8. Industrial/Engineering

6.9. Electronics (including connectors)

6.10. Consumer Goods



Chapter 7. Photopolymers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Henkel AG

Arkema

Stratasys

BASF

Keystone Industries

Formlabs

Carbon

Evonik Industries

Liqcreate

ANYCUBIC Technology

RAHN AG

polySpectra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68fymq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment