Global Urban Planning Software Market 2023-2027 - Use of Blockchain Technology in Urban Planning Software is a Key Trend Gaining Market Momentum

The global urban planning software market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.45 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure projects, growing focus on building smart cities, and growing middle-class population. This study identifies the use of blockchain technology in urban planning software as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches in market in focus and increasing number of M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on the urban planning software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the urban planning software market covers the following areas:

Urban planning software market sizing

Urban planning software market forecast

Urban planning software market industry analysis

The global urban planning software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

Web-based

By End-user

Government

Real estate

Infrastructure companies

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urban planning software market vendors that include 3IXAM SOFTWARE LLC, AgiliCity d.o.o., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CityCAD Technologies Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Lumion, Nextsense, Savannah Simulations AG, Strategis Groep BV, Trimble Inc., UrbanFootprint Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Urpla Pty Ltd., and Sasaki Associates Inc..

The report also includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

3IXAM SOFTWARE

AgiliCity d.o.o.

Alphabet Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

CityCAD Technologies Ltd.

Esri Global Inc.

Lumion

Nextsense

Savannah Simulations AG

Strategis Groep BV

Trimble Inc.

UrbanFootprint Inc.

UrbanSim Inc.

Urpla Pty Ltd.

Sasaki Associates Inc.

