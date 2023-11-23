Global Used Car Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report 2023-2030: Online Sales Channels Transforming the Used Car Buying Experience

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Car Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Hybrid, Conventional, Electric), By Vendor Type, By Fuel Type, By Size, By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global used car market size is expected to reach USD 2.67 by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030

Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of digital technology in the market and the use of artificial intelligence to improve the online buying experience are expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Some of the other factors such as transparency between the owner and buyer and certified used vehicles programs also impacted the market for used cars.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of used electric and hybrid cars has become one of the noticeable trends in the last few years. The increased number of new Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars registered over the last few years is now flowing through into the market. For instance, European countries such as Germany, the U.K., Spain, and Austria have witnessed significant volume sales of petrol, EVs, and hybrid vehicles.







Globally, the growth of online sales channels also changed the overall consumption of used cars. As online automotive retailing accounts for a small percentage of total used car sales, there is a significant growth potential for this segment. Moreover, automotive dealers use their websites as a sales and marketing generation channel to drive buyers to the showroom floor where the consumers complete the purchase.

However, nowadays, consumers are looking for e-commerce options for their entire purchases. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of digital sellers, such as Vroom; Carvana Inc.; eBay Motors; and Shift Technologies Inc., that specifically cater to online vehicle buyers and increase the competitiveness of the market.



Escalating investment in the SUV segment is also one of the key reasons, which caters to the demand traction in the market. Luxury brands have invested in launching vehicles in the SUV segment to add to their existing sports collection inventory. With the availability of a supply chain network of second-hand cars in the market, significant traction is expected in terms of volume sales in the market.

Additionally, the significant change in people's transportation habits such as opting for individual mobility with their own vehicle is expected to create a great upsurge in the market.



Further, the COVID-19 outbreak will increase the demand for compact and midsize cars at affordable prices. With the fear of getting infected, people are opting for private transportation rather than public transportation. This is one of the key driving factors for the used car sales during this pandemic period and its aftermath.

Furthermore, one of the notable phenomena emerging nowadays is the sales of petrol vehicles as fossil fuels are cheaper with the outbreak. In addition, the impact of COVID is visible in the automotive industry with the sales surge in the market for used cars despite plummeting growth in the new car sales segment.

The majority of the customers are looking for more affordable means of transport that would be safe, and reasonable to buy (both ergonomically and economically). This also leads to the demand for entry-level used compact segments of cars. With employment uncertainties and variable cash flows in the economies, individuals would prefer used cars over new cars.



Used Car Market Report Highlights

Digitally generated leads with online sales channels are expected to attain prominence, and the brick and mortar/offline dealerships are expected to remain under severe pressure due to the COVID outbreak

The organized dealership is expected to withstand the demand for used cars and eventually expected to hold a major share in the market

Data analytics tools and artificial intelligence are assisting non-banking financial companies to bring ineffectiveness in the underwriting process. Used car dealers with this opportunity are tying up with the financial agencies, and this process will further help to make loans easily available to customers

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing supply base and demand for affordable used cars

Company Profiles

Alibaba.com.

CarMax Enterprise Services, LLC

Asbury Automotive Group

TrueCar, Inc.

Scout24 SE

Lithia Motor Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

eBay.com

Hendrick Automotive Group

AutoNation.com

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.66 trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.67 trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Used Car Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Used Car Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Used Car Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Used Car Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Used Car Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Hybrid

4.3.1. Hybrid market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Billion and Million Units)

4.4. Conventional

4.5. Electric



Chapter 5. Used Car Market: Vendor Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Used Car Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Used Car Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Organized

5.3.1. Organized market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Billion and Million Units)

5.4. Unorganized



Chapter 6. Used Car Market: Fuel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Used Car Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Used Car Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Diesel

6.3.1. Diesel market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Billion and Million Units)

6.4. Petrol



Chapter 7. Used Car Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Used Car Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Used Car Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Compact

7.3.1. Compact market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Billion and Million Units)

7.4. Mid-sized

7.5. SUV



Chapter 8. Used Car Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Used Car Market: Key Takeaways

8.2. Used Car Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Online

8.3.1. Online market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Billion and Million Units)

8.4. Offline



Chapter 9. Used Car Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Used Car Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Market Participant Categorization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f4qf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment