Flatbread Market Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2028 - New Refrigeration Solutions and Modern Bread-baking Concepts Propels Market Growth

The global flatbread market size reached US$ 43.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 61.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% during 2023-2028.







The shifting inclination toward a healthy diet, owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers and the growing awareness regarding the high nutritional value of flatbread, is majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) items, such as flatbread, due to hectic lifestyles and busy working schedules, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Key players in the food and beverage (F&B) sector are using diverse preservatives for maintaining product quality without compromising the taste, which is further favoring the market growth. In line with this, the extensive usage of effective packaging and sorbates and benzoates as standard preservatives by manufacturers to inhibit yeast, water activity, and moisture for extending the shelf life of flatbread is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, significant technological advancements, such as the employment of new refrigeration solutions and modern bread-baking concepts, are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of healthy, low-calorie, fat-free, and cholesterol-free flatbreads and strategic collaborations amongst key players for marketing products are positively stimulating the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flatbread market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Focaccia

Fry Bread

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty and Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Online Stores

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players including:

Atoria's Family Bakery

Evron Foods Ltd.

Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.

Klosterman Baking Company

Kontos Foods Inc.

La Brea Bakery (Aryzta AG)

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Signature Flatbreads Ltd

Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flatbread market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flatbread market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flatbread market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $61.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



