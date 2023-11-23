Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military, 2023-2027 Market Research Report

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in military market is forecasted to grow by USD 23.68 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.67%

This study identifies the growing integration of AI in space-based systems as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in military market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increased government spending on defense due to conflicts, rising private investment in r and d of AI-based military technology, and the growing development of self-driving systems. Also, growing demand for military security services and rising cases of cybersecurity will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) in military market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) in military market vendors.

Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) in military market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market positioning of vendors

Anduril Industries Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

C3.ai Inc.

Charles River Analytics Inc.

Darktrace Holdings Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran SA

Shield AI

SparkCognition Inc.

Thales Group





Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 New procurement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Upgradation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

8.2 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

