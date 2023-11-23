Fiber Cement Board Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Growing Demand from Furniture Industry

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Cement Board Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (High-density, Medium-density, Low-density), By Application (Furniture, Flooring, Wall Cladding & Panels), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiber cement board market size is expected to reach USD 27.18 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Fiber cement boards are often considered a cost-effective option in various construction applications such as cladding and flooring as these are known for their durability and longevity. They are resistant to rot, pests, fire, and adverse weather conditions, which helps minimize repair and replacement costs over time. Additionally, fiber cement boards require minimal maintenance, eliminating the need for costly upkeep and refinishing.







Fiber cement boards are procured in a variety of textures, finishes, and colors, allowing for a wide range of design options. As they are constructed from biodegradable and recyclable materials, fiber cement boards are considered an environmentally friendly alternative. This is due to the growing consumer preference for sustainable furniture solutions. These factors are expected to increase the market demand for furniture applications.



Cement and cellulose are the major components utilized for manufacturing fiber cement boards. Therefore, the manufacturing and expense of the product might be impacted by the availability and fluctuations in raw material prices. Any break in the supply chain could lead to higher expenses and probable production delays.



The manufacturing process and technological improvements are positively impacting the furniture industry in the market. Improvements in the processes of cutting, shaping, and joining fiber cement boards can enhance the quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of furniture products. Surface treatments, coatings, and finishing advancements can also broaden the design possibilities and appeal of fiber cement board furniture.



Many players with a global presence, such as CenturyPly and Everest Industries Limited, are engaged in forward integration, i.e., they manufacture the products as well as directly sell their products to end users. They mainly sell their products through employees spread across different regions, product categories; and business segments. Additionally, the market players also maintain their e-commerce websites to reach a wide audience and eliminate the involvement of intermediaries or distributors.



Market Report Highlights

HDFCB (high-density fiber cement board) was the largest market segment and accounted for 60.9% of the revenue share in 2022. Due to their minimal water absorption, HDFCB are particularly resistant to moisture-related effects such as warping, swelling, and mold growth. As a result, they are ideal for use in damp locations such as bathrooms and kitchens

The Low Density Fiber Cement (LDFC) board is characterized by its light weight. It is a flexible building material that blends cement, cellulose fibers, and additives to produce a long-lasting and lightweight product. In terms of handling, installation, and performance, LDFC boards have various advantages. They are resistant to impact, weathering, decay, and insect infestation. As a consequence, they are suitable for flooring, roofing, wall cladding, and decorative displays

The market for pre-fabricated shelters was the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.5% in terms of volume in 2022. Fiber cement board offers a number of features that make it ideal for prefabricated shelter buildings. Prefabricated shelters are produced off-site in a controlled environment and then transported to the intended installation site

In 2022, wall cladding and panels were the largest segment with a 64.3% revenue share. As fiber cement board has various advantages for wall cladding applications, it is frequently utilized in both residential and commercial developments. Fiber cement board is extremely durable and weather resistant, and can withstand moisture, UV radiation, and temperature variations. These characteristics make it suitable for exterior wall cladding, which is propelling the market growth

The major manufacturers in the fiber cement board market include Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd., HIL Limited, CenturyPly, Everest Industries Limited, and SAINT-GOBAIN. Companies are engaged in the adoption of strategic initiatives such as new product development and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2022 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Fiber Cement Board Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Building Materials Market

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1. Cement

3.2.1.2. Synthetic Fibers

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Fiber Cement Board Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Rise in Construction Activities

3.5.1.2. Growing Demand from Furniture Industry

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Governmental Policies on Carbon Emissions from Production Plants

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.6. Fiber Cement Board Market - Porter's five forces analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis - PESTLE by SWOT

3.8. Market Disruption Analysis



Chapter 4. Fiber Cement Board Market : Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Type Movement Analysis and Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Fiber Cement Board Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type (Million Square Meters) (USD Million), 2018- 2030

4.3.1. High-density

4.3.2. Medium-density

4.3.3. Low-density



Chapter 5. Fiber Cement Board Market : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Application Movement Analysis and Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Fiber Cement Board Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application (Million Square Meters) (USD Million), 2018- 2030

5.3.1. Furniture

5.3.2. Flooring

5.3.3. Wall Cladding & Panels

5.3.4. Pre-fabricated Shelters

5.3.5. Other Applications



Chapter 6. Fiber Cement Board Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Fiber Cement Board Market Supplier Intelligence

7.1. Kraljic Matrix/Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Engagement Model

7.3. Negotiation Strategies

7.4. Sourcing Best Practices

7.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

7.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers

7.7. List of Distributors

7.8. List of End-users



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

HIL

CenturyPly

Everest Industries

SAINT-GOBAIN

Sahyadri Industries

Toray Building Materials

Visaka Industries

James Hardie Building Products

Allura

