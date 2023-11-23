Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the public and private sectors in Canada, South Korea, and Thailand, is pleased to announce that it will lead Smarter Living: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand from November 26 to December 1, 2023, in Bangkok (Nov. 26-28) and Seoul (Nov. 29-Dec. 1).



South Korea and Thailand present ideal market opportunities for Canadian businesses, particularly in the sectors of cleantech, health care, and information and computer technology (ICT). Both countries have strategically prioritized these industries in their economic strategies and offer attractive incentives to foster growth and collaboration. By capitalizing on these complementary markets, Canadian companies can establish a strong foothold and tap into the potential for long-term success and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand is part of the Foundation’s 2023-2025 mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia and marks the seventh mission of APF Canada’s Women’s Business Missions to Asia Series.

The mission will focus on the cleantech, health tech, and ICT sectors and spotlight the innovations Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these sectors. It will provide a unique opportunity to strengthen economic relationships between Canadian women entrepreneurs and businesses in South Korea and Thailand while fostering gender-inclusive trade, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and catalyzing international partnerships between Canadian companies and these two strong and dynamic Asian economies.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand will feature public conferences with high-level speakers from government, business, and academia from Canada, South Korea, and Thailand to discuss bilateral and regional trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, and SME supports. The mission's 21 delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities with conference attendees.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

