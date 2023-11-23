TELUS expands reconciliation commitments to include AI in 5th annual TELUS Indigenous Reconciliation & Connectivity Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories – Today, TELUS released its fifth annual Indigenous Reconciliation & Connectivity Report , detailing how the company is on track or exceeding its reconciliation commitments and announcing a new goal to incorporate Indigenous perspectives into its data ethics and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. The 2023 report features artwork by Indigenous creators Johnny Ketlo III of Nadleh Whut’en and Ryan Dickie of Fort Nelson First Nation, and includes dozens of inspiring stories about how Indigenous Peoples are harnessing the limitless possibilities of TELUS’ world-leading connectivity and investments to improve education outcomes, revitalize language, increase economic participation and drive long-term prosperity in their communities and beyond.



“Together, we are making tremendous progress toward a world where all Indigenous communities have the connectivity they need to support their unique social, cultural and economic goals,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-president and Chief Operations Officer at TELUS. “We at TELUS will continue to work side by side with Indigenous Peoples and hold ourselves accountable to our commitments – our greatest hope is that our journey will ripple outward and inspire other businesses, leaders and individuals to embrace the important work towards reconciliation.”

Included in the 2023 report are clear examples of how corporations can advance reconciliation across Canada through thoughtful procurement, recruitment and workforce-development strategies. For its leadership in economic reconciliation, TELUS was recently honoured with the Indigenomics 10 to Watch Award , which recognizes businesses, partnerships and initiatives who are leading the way toward a $100 billion Indigenous economy.

“TELUS PureFibre and wireless connectivity will help with our future school of innovation and how we can connect to the outside world virtually so our kids can be educated without having to leave our communities, their families and support networks, which we hope will improve student success,” said Chief Rupert Meneen, Tallcree First Nation.

“Bridging the digital divide plays a significant role in enabling Indigenous businesses to participate equally in new sectors of economic growth. Connectivity in Indigenous communities is a crucial step toward reconciliation, since it increases opportunities for Indigenous economic engagement. We appreciate that TELUS recognizes this and is taking steps to help address these challenges,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

In 2021, TELUS became the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, embracing its corporate responsibility in this area and ensuring accountability for its strategic targets.

TELUS’ Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan is built on four pillars with measurable targets and timelines. Key milestones for 2023 include:

Connectivity: 120 additional Indigenous lands connected to advanced broadband technology between 2022 and 2023, in partnership with Indigenous governments.

120 additional Indigenous lands connected to advanced broadband technology between 2022 and 2023, in partnership with Indigenous governments. Enabling social outcomes: $2 million committed to support Indigenous-led organizations focused on mental health and well-being; language and cultural revitalization; access to education; and community building through the Indigenous Communities Fund

$2 million committed to support Indigenous-led organizations focused on mental health and well-being; language and cultural revitalization; access to education; and community building through the Cultural responsiveness and relationships: More than 700,000 students and educators engaged through the TELUS-funded Digital Witness Blanket project, which explores the legacy of residential schools in Canada through Indigenous experiences, perspectives and artifacts.

More than 700,000 students and educators engaged through the TELUS-funded project, which explores the legacy of residential schools in Canada through Indigenous experiences, perspectives and artifacts. Economic reconciliation: 1 new commitment announced to incorporate Indigenous perspectives into TELUS’ AI and data ethics strategy

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to reconciliation and to read the 2023 Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report , visit telus.com/reconciliation .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering more than 69 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Tricia Lo

TELUS Media Relations

tricia.lo@telus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5fe72f7-098a-4fa0-a77b-0587c4c8fe0c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b65e5dd8-968b-4caf-ae02-3b029b55a0fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce73e9f4-c934-4fea-8629-cc2587b41e5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5271a4e7-b135-406c-9a1e-16d22281cc3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be5ae2a3-59ad-4cab-8e07-b2767f9447e0