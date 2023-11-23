MesoPher as a Maintenance Treatment after Chemotherapy, 2023 Research Report: Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032 - Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MesoPher Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about MesoPher for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the MesoPher for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the MesoPher for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the MesoPher market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Drug Summary



MesoPher is a product of Amphera BV, comprised of autologous patient dendritic cells (DCs) loaded with PheraLys. This treatment starts by taking blood samples of pleural mesothelioma patients. The dendritic cells are present in the white blood cells of the blood. White blood cells are extracted through a process called leukapheresis. Afterward, patient monocytes are isolated from the leukapheresis product and differentiated ex vivo into immature DCs.

The patient's immature DCs are then loaded with PheraLys to create activated, mature DCs, capable of presenting key tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) to the immune system. On returning the activated DCs to the patient, they migrate to the lymph nodes, where they induce an immune response, including NK cells, B cells, and T cells, to attack the tumor (Amphera, 2019).



Currently, this product is being investigated in the DENIM study (Dendritic cell immunotherapy for mesothelioma). It is an open-label, randomized, Phase II/III study in 230 adults with pleural mesothelioma to assess the efficacy and antitumor activity of MesoPher as a maintenance treatment after chemotherapy.

Patients in Arm A will receive three bi-weekly injections of MesoPher with the best supportive care, plus two further injections of MesoPher at Weeks 18 and 30. Patients in Arm B will receive the best supportive care alone. Six mesothelioma referral centers in five European countries are participating in the DENIM study.



MesoPher Analytical Perspective

In-depth MesoPher Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of MesoPher for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



MesoPher Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of MesoPher for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence MesoPher dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to MesoPher and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of MesoPher in MPM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of MesoPher from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the MesoPher in MPM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. MesoPher Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. MesoPher Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of MesoPher in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of MesoPher in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of MesoPher in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of MesoPher in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of MesoPher in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of MesoPher in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of MesoPher in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of MesoPher in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of MesoPher in Japan for MPM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



