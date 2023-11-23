Netarsudil for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD), 2019-2023 Emerging Drug Insights and Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netarsudil Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Netarsudil Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about netarsudil for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the netarsudil for FECD in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the netarsudil for FECD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the netarsudil market forecast analysis for FECD in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in FECD.



Netarsudil, being developed by Aerie Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alcon), is an ophthalmic solution for treating corneal edema due to FECD. It acts as a Rho kinase inhibitor thereby reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) by increasing the outflow of aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork route. However, the exact mechanism is unknown.



Rho Kinase inhibitors have been shown to promote adhesion, enhance proliferation and inhibit apoptosis of corneal-endothelial cells in pre-clinical models and may have potential benefits for the treatment of corneal endothelial decompensation.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of netarsudil for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of netarsudil for FECD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence netarsudil dominance.

Other emerging products for FECD are expected to give tough market competition to netarsudil and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of netarsudil in FECD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of netarsudil from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the netarsudil in FECD.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Netarsudil Overview in FECD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Netarsudil Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Netarsudil in FECD

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Netarsudil in the 7MM for FECD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Netarsudil in the United States for FECD

5.3.2. Market Size of Netarsudil in Germany for FECD

5.3.3. Market Size of Netarsudil in France for FECD

5.3.4. Market Size of Netarsudil in Italy for FECD

5.3.5. Market Size of Netarsudil in Spain for FECD

5.3.6. Market Size of Netarsudil in the United Kingdom for FECD

5.3.7. Market Size of Netarsudil in Japan for FECD



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



