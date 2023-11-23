XELJANZ for Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Pipeline Report 2023: Drug Market Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2032 - Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XELJANZ Market Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"XELJANZ Market Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about XELJANZ for Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis.

XELJANZ (Tofacitinib) is an orally administered, small molecule, JAK inhibitor being developed by Pfizer to treat adults with moderately to severely active UC when medicines called TNF blockers do not work well or cannot be tolerated. XELJANZ is the first oral medication approved for chronic use in this indication. Tofacitinib works by blocking the body's production of enzymes called Janus kinases (JAKs).

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the XELJANZ market forecast analysis for ulcerative colitis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ulcerative colitis.

Drug Summary

Dosage

Induction: XELJANZ 10 mg twice daily or XELJANZ XR 22 mg once daily for eight weeks; evaluate patients and transition to maintenance therapy depending on therapeutic response. If needed, continue XELJANZ 10 mg twice daily or XELJANZ XR 22 mg once daily for a maximum of 16 weeks. Discontinue XELJANZ 10 mg twice daily or XELJANZ XR 22 mg once daily after 16 weeks if an adequate therapeutic response is not achieved.

Maintenance: XELJANZ 5 mg twice daily or XELJANZ XR 11 mg once daily. For patients with loss of response during maintenance treatment, XELJANZ 10 mg twice daily or XELJANZ XR 22 mg once daily may be considered and limited to the shortest duration, considering the benefits and risks for the individual patient. Use the lowest effective dose needed to maintain response.

Mechanism of Action

Tofacitinib is a JAK inhibitor. JAKs are intracellular enzymes that transmit signals from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to influence cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Within the signaling pathway, JAKs phosphorylate and activate Signal Transducers, and Activators of Transcription (STATs) modulate intracellular activity, including gene expression.

Tofacitinib modulates the signaling pathway at the point of JAKs, preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs. JAK enzymes transmit cytokine signaling through the pairing of JAKs (e.g., JAK1/JAK3, JAK1/JAK2, JAK1/TyK2, and JAK2/JAK2). Tofacitinib inhibited the in vitro activities of JAK1/JAK2, JAK1/JAK3, and JAK2/JAK2 combinations with IC50 of 406, 56, and 1377 nM, respectively. However, the relevance of specific JAK combinations to therapeutic effectiveness is unknown.

XELJANZ Analytical Perspective



In-depth XELJANZ Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

XELJANZ Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of XELJANZ?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to XELJANZ in ulcerative colitis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the XELJANZ development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis?

What are the forecasted sales of XELJANZ in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to XELJANZ for ulcerative colitis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. XELJANZ Overview in Ulcerative Colitis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. XELJANZ Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of XELJANZ in Ulcerative Colitis

5.2. 7MM Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of XELJANZ in the 7MM for ulcerative colitis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of XELJANZ in the United States for ulcerative colitis

5.3.2. Market size of XELJANZ in Germany for ulcerative colitis

5.3.3. Market size of XELJANZ in France for ulcerative colitis

5.3.4. Market size of XELJANZ in Italy for ulcerative colitis

5.3.5. Market size of XELJANZ in Spain for ulcerative colitis

5.3.6. Market size of XELJANZ in the United Kingdom for ulcerative colitis

5.3.7. Market size of XELJANZ in Japan for ulcerative colitis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tscix

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.