Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 15+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chondrosarcoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Chondrosarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Chondrosarcoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Chondrosarcoma treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Chondrosarcoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chondrosarcoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chondrosarcoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chondrosarcoma.



Chondrosarcoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chondrosarcoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chondrosarcoma Emerging Drugs

Trabectedin: PharmaMar



Trabectedin, also known as ecteinascidin 743 or ET-743l, or commercially where it is approved as Yondelis is a synthetic compound derived from the colonial sea squirt Ecteinascidia turbinata. Trabectedin inhibits active transcription of protein-coding genes through binding to promoters and irreversibly stalling elongating RNA polymerase II on the DNA template, thereby leading to double-stranded DNA breaks and apoptosis.

Trabectedin (Yondelis) is an anti-tumor agent of marine origin discovered in the caribbean tunicate, ecteinascidia turbinata. It is formulated as lyophilized powder for solution for injection for intravenous route of administration. Yondelis is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma, after failure of anthracyclines and ifosfamide, or who are unsuited to receive these agents. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma.



INBRX-109: Inhibrx



INBRX-109 is a precisely engineered tetravalent single domain antibody (sdAb)-based therapeutic candidate that agonizes death receptor 5 (DR5) to induce tumor selective programmed cell death. INBRX-109, is a tetravalent DR5 agonistic antibody, designed to exploit tumor-biased direct cell death induction by DR5 activation in numerous cancer types.

With a valency of four, it has the ability to potently agonize DR5 through efficient receptor clustering, causing cell death, but by way of the sdAb platform, also eliminates recognition by pre-existing anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) to lessen the potential for hyper-clustering. In preclinical studies, INBRX-109 led to antitumor activity in vitro and in patient-derived xenograft models, with minimal hepatotoxicity. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chondrosarcoma.



JS001sc: Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co., Ltd.



JS001sc injection is a subcutaneous injection formulation developed by Junshi Biosciences on the basis of the marketed product toripalimab. JS001sc targets PD-1, binds to PD-1 with high affinity, and selectively blocks the binding of PD-1 to the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes and improving lymphocyte proliferation and cytokine secretion. The pre-clinical in vivo pharmacodynamics shows that JS001sc exhibits significant anti-tumor effect in animal models by subcutaneous injection.

At certain dose level, the anti-tumor effect of JS001sc administered by subcutaneous injection is comparable to that of toripalimab administered by intravenous injection, with no significant difference. In addition, animals have a good tolerance to JS001sc. So far, JS001sc has received the clinical trial approval from the NMPA. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chondrosarcoma.



HMPL-306: Hutchmed



HMPL-306, is an investigational drug being developed by Hutchmed. HMPL-306 is an investigational novel selective small molecule dual inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 1 and 2 mutations. IDH1 and IDH2 mutations have been implicated as drivers of certain hematological malignancies, gliomas and solid tumors, particularly among acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Cytoplasmic mutant IDH1 and mitochondrial mutant IDH2 have been known to switch to the other form when targeted by an inhibitor of IDH1 mutant alone or IDH2 mutant alone. Cancer patients harboring either IDH mutation have been known to develop resistance to therapies that target IDH1 or IDH2 through isoform switching. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chondrosarcoma.

Chondrosarcoma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chondrosarcoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chondrosarcoma drugs.



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Chondrosarcoma drugs?

How many Chondrosarcoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chondrosarcoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chondrosarcoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chondrosarcoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

PharmaMar

Inhibrx

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Hutchmed

Atlanthera

Key Products

Trabectedin

INBRX-109

JS-001sc

HMPL-306

Ifosfamide

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Chondrosarcoma Report Insights

Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Chondrosarcoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkfbr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.