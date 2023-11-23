CP101 for Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Report 2023: Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032 - Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CP101 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "CP101 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about CP101 for clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in the seven major markets.

CP101, being developed by Finch Therapeutics, is an investigational, orally administered microbiome drug for conditions linked to microbiome dysfunction. CP101 delivers complete microbiome communities in orally administered, enteric-release capsules. The drug is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of rCDI. The company is planning to deploy CP101 to other conditions linked to microbiome disruption, starting with the evaluation of CP101 as a treatment for chronic hepatitis B.



Recently, the US FDA removed the clinical hold on Finch's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CP101. The company has proceeded with patient dosing in the PRISM4 (Phase III) trial of CP101 for the prevention of rCDI, and anticipates topline data from PRISM4 in H1 2024.

A detailed picture of the CP101 for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CP101 for clostridium difficile infection.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CP101 market forecast analysis for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in clostridium difficile infection.



CP101 Analytical Perspective

I

n-depth CP101 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of CP101 for clostridium difficile infection in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



CP101 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of CP101 for clostridium difficile infection covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for clostridium difficile infection is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CP101 dominance.

Other emerging products for clostridium difficile infection are expected to give tough market competition to CP101 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CP101 in clostridium difficile infection.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CP101 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CP101 in clostridium difficile infection.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. CP101 Overview in Clostridium difficile infection

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. CP101 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CP101 in Clostridium difficile infection

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CP101 in the 7MM for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of CP101 in the United States for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.2. Market Size of CP101 in Germany for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.3. Market Size of CP101 in France for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.4. Market Size of CP101 in Italy for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.5. Market Size of CP101 in Spain for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.6. Market Size of CP101 in the United Kingdom for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.7. Market Size of CP101 in Japan for Clostridium difficile infection



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0h4bb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.