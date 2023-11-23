Press Release : Annual Results 2022/2023

| Source: Ascencio SA Ascencio SA

Gosselies, BELGIUM

 €41.3/share 
SHARE PRICE 		97.9%
  EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE  		6.84%
GROSS YIELD ON
THE PORTFOLIO


 

120/m²
AVERAGE RENT 		10.0%
DIVIDEND YIELD


 

DIVIDEND INCREASING FOR THE 9TH YEAR IN A ROW

OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income : €51.3 million, up by 7.3% compared with  €47.8 million at  30/09/2022
  • EPRA Earnings : €36.0 million, up by 6.6% as against €33.8 million at 30/09/2022
  • EPRA Earnings (per share) : €5.46 (vs €5.12 at 30/09/2022)
  • Net result : €33.8 million (vs €90.7 million at 30/09/2022), the decrease being solely due to the difference in positive revaluations compared to the previous financial year (- €2.2 million vs + €57.0 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the portfolio : €740.9 million (vs €738.9 million at 30/09/2022)
  • EPRA LTV : 43.4%, down from 44.4% at 30/09/2022
  • EPRA NTA (per share) : €63.59 (vs €62.35 at 30/09/2022)

DIVIDEND

  • Dividend increase for the 9th consecutive year : Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.15 per share, up by 5.1% on the previous year's dividend (€3.95 per share).

Attachment


Attachments

Annual results - 30.09.2023