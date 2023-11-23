Asia-Pacific Military Satellite Communications Growth Opportunities - APAC Defense Industry Leverages Commercial Satellite Communication Capabilities to Support Industry Advancement

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Military Satellite Communications Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides a snapshot of the Asia-Pacific military satellite communications (SATCOM) industry. The analysis categorizes the SATCOM industry into space and ground segments, encompassing satellites, ground stations, and related components and services. The assessment covers a select few APAC nations, namely Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have higher defense spending and publicly announced military SATCOM projects/programs.
The research service identifies the general industry drivers and barriers and the technology trends in the region. It briefly analyzes the domestic military SATCOM industries, highlighting the ongoing technology advancements, emerging market opportunities, and the competitive landscape, encompassing foreign and domestic companies for each focus country. The study assesses relevant regional and inter-regional defense collaborations that may support market expansion opportunities for industry participants of allied nations.
The study emphasizes collaborations among governments, academia, commercial/civil SATCOM providers, and the defense sector to strengthen sovereign development capabilities in the military SATCOM industry. Synergistic partnerships among foreign and domestic companies that support local supply and value chains are critical for boosting market presence.
The emergence of start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will impact industry advancements and the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis and Overview
- Military SATCOM Components
- Military SATCOM Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Dedicated Military SATCOM Satellite Operators in APAC
- Planned Military SATCOM Satellite Launches in APAC
- Country Profile: Australia
- Country Profile: India
- Country Profile: Japan
- Country Profile: South Korea
- Military SATCOM - Representative Contracts
- Notable Partnerships for Military SATCOM Advancement in APAC
- APAC Military SATCOM Competitive Landscape
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS)
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing
