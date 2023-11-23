Asia-Pacific Military Satellite Communications Growth Opportunities - APAC Defense Industry Leverages Commercial Satellite Communication Capabilities to Support Industry Advancement

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Military Satellite Communications Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a snapshot of the Asia-Pacific military satellite communications (SATCOM) industry. The analysis categorizes the SATCOM industry into space and ground segments, encompassing satellites, ground stations, and related components and services. The assessment covers a select few APAC nations, namely Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have higher defense spending and publicly announced military SATCOM projects/programs.

The research service identifies the general industry drivers and barriers and the technology trends in the region. It briefly analyzes the domestic military SATCOM industries, highlighting the ongoing technology advancements, emerging market opportunities, and the competitive landscape, encompassing foreign and domestic companies for each focus country. The study assesses relevant regional and inter-regional defense collaborations that may support market expansion opportunities for industry participants of allied nations.

The study emphasizes collaborations among governments, academia, commercial/civil SATCOM providers, and the defense sector to strengthen sovereign development capabilities in the military SATCOM industry. Synergistic partnerships among foreign and domestic companies that support local supply and value chains are critical for boosting market presence.

The emergence of start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will impact industry advancements and the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis and Overview

Military SATCOM Components

Military SATCOM Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Dedicated Military SATCOM Satellite Operators in APAC

Planned Military SATCOM Satellite Launches in APAC

Country Profile: Australia

Country Profile: India

Country Profile: Japan

Country Profile: South Korea

Military SATCOM - Representative Contracts

Notable Partnerships for Military SATCOM Advancement in APAC

APAC Military SATCOM Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS)

Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz71sa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.