The Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer 2023 - New Survey of Enterprise End Users on US Cybersecurity Trends

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer - The United States, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This short study takes a closer look at the cybersecurity behavior of executives, CISOs, and other decision-makers in the United States participating in the Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer survey. It explores American organizations' cybersecurity drivers, top priority areas, readiness, and concerns as well as other factors that make this region distinct.

The study assesses the roles and responsibilities assigned to cybersecurity professionals, revealing insights into outsourcing and resource allocation for cybersecurity measures. In addition, the study analyzes factors that influence American organizations' selection of cybersecurity solutions. It explores anticipated shifts in spending patterns, emerging technologies, and market dynamics that will shape organizations' procurement decisions in the region, enabling stakeholders to align their strategies accordingly.

The full version of the Enterprise Security Customer survey sampled organizations across major international business regions. It gathered responses from 2,448 CISOs and key security decision-makers across 7 nations and 6 industries. The nations surveyed include Japan, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The industries surveyed include energy, finance, government, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:





Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer Survey

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile and Involvement in Cybersecurity Matters

Cybersecurity Operations-related Responsibilities

Cybersecurity Strategy Drivers

Threat Landscape in the United States

Common Cyberattacks and their Consequences

Current Cybersecurity Readiness

Top Priority Areas for the United States in 2023

Cybersecurity Budget

Cybersecurity Spending Allocation

Data Security Adoption in the United States

Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr43jk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.