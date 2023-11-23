Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights - Benefits of SD-WAN and SASE Adoption in Advancing Digital Transformation

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this research service, the publisher analyzes the findings of the 2023 Global SD-WAN and SASE cross-vertical survey of 1,390 network decision-makers. Survey respondents comprised the C-suite and IT/network decision-makers from enterprises across verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.
The publisher aimed to understand respondents' evolving organizational priorities and the extent to which SD-WAN and SASE technology help them achieve their business objectives.
This Voice of the Customer report provides critical SD-WAN and SASE implementation and adoption findings. Digital transformation is a journey and a competitive advantage in this rich ecosystem. Survey data suggests that SD-WAN implementation is still considered complex, while internal hurdles block adoption. For SASE adoption, the results indicate it is a growing service as overall network budgets rose in 2023.
The results highlight enterprise decision processes, including the benefits of deploying SASE and SD-WAN and organizations' purchasing preferences for SD-WAN and SASE.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Findings
- Key Findings for SD-WAN and SASE Implementation and Adoption
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
- Organizations' Network Services Budgets
3. Technology Drivers and Business Outcomes
- Top Business Outcomes for Digital Transformation
- Top Technology Trends for Businesses
4. SD-WAN Observations
- SD-WAN Adoption and Deployment
- Achieved Benefits of SD-WAN Deployment
- SD-WAN Brings Cost Savings and Expansion
5. SD-WAN and SASE Observations
- SASE Deployments Gain Traction
- Key Reasons for Deploying SASE
- SD-WAN and SASE Adoption Challenges
- Buying Options for SD-WAN and SASE
6. Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
