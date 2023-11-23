Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights - Benefits of SD-WAN and SASE Adoption in Advancing Digital Transformation

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this research service, the publisher analyzes the findings of the 2023 Global SD-WAN and SASE cross-vertical survey of 1,390 network decision-makers. Survey respondents comprised the C-suite and IT/network decision-makers from enterprises across verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The publisher aimed to understand respondents' evolving organizational priorities and the extent to which SD-WAN and SASE technology help them achieve their business objectives.

This Voice of the Customer report provides critical SD-WAN and SASE implementation and adoption findings. Digital transformation is a journey and a competitive advantage in this rich ecosystem. Survey data suggests that SD-WAN implementation is still considered complex, while internal hurdles block adoption. For SASE adoption, the results indicate it is a growing service as overall network budgets rose in 2023.

The results highlight enterprise decision processes, including the benefits of deploying SASE and SD-WAN and organizations' purchasing preferences for SD-WAN and SASE.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

Key Findings for SD-WAN and SASE Implementation and Adoption

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Organizations' Network Services Budgets

3. Technology Drivers and Business Outcomes

Top Business Outcomes for Digital Transformation

Top Technology Trends for Businesses

4. SD-WAN Observations

SD-WAN Adoption and Deployment

Achieved Benefits of SD-WAN Deployment

SD-WAN Brings Cost Savings and Expansion

5. SD-WAN and SASE Observations

SASE Deployments Gain Traction

Key Reasons for Deploying SASE

SD-WAN and SASE Adoption Challenges

Buying Options for SD-WAN and SASE

6. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



