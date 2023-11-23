Smart Implant Technologies Market Growth Opportunities - Miniaturized Sensors and Artificial Intelligence-powered Digital Solutions Improve Smart Implants' Monitoring Capabilities

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Implant Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes smart implants with monitoring capabilities that can track different implant types and provide patient health data to clinicians in real time. These capabilities help in device positioning during the procedure and enable post-operative evaluation to offer better patient care throughout their treatment pathway.
It highlights different types of smart implants with monitoring capabilities in four areas: orthopedics, dentistry, neurological disorders, and general health monitoring. With a global market scope, the brief research report examines factors that drive or limit growth.
Other important information includes:
- The different sensors used in smart implants with monitoring capabilities and their utility
- The digital solutions and application areas of these implants
- Leading participants, the key technologies they have deployed, and their technology readiness levels
- Trends for funding and patent evaluations
- Future outlook for these technologies
The report also provides industry stakeholders insights into several growth opportunities they can explore and monetize over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Smart Implants
- Application Segmentation for Smart Implants
- Advantages and Challenges of Smart Implants with Monitoring Capabilities
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Scope of Analysis
Technology Analysis
- Overview of Sensor Types
- Digital Care Solutions
- Assessment of Features and Applications
- Emerging Applications
- Competitive Environment: Orthopedics
- Competitive Environment: Dentistry
- Competitive Environment: Neurological Disorders
- Competitive Environment: General Health Monitoring
Industry Trends Assessment
- Smart Implants: Impact Analysis
- Key Funding and Investment Analysis
- Smart Implants: SWOT Analysis
- Future Technology Roadmap
- Smart Implants: Patent Analysis
- Smart Implants: Key Patents
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Technology Deployment for Patient Data Security
- Growth Opportunity 2: Biomimetic Coatings for Smart Implants
- Growth Opportunity 3: Medical Device Outsourcing Through Partnerships with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
