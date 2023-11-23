Sales of Beauty Supplements to Soar at 13.6% CAGR through 2033 Amid Rising Awareness about Self-care and Evolving Beauty Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del , Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beauty supplement market value is projected to increase from US$ 2,679 million in 2023 to US$ 4,456 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, sales of beauty supplements are set to soar with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.



Several factors are anticipated to drive growth of the beauty supplement market. These include growing focus on improving aesthetic appearance, rising interest in preventive healthcare, and development of novel products with natural ingredients.

Beauty supplements are becoming an ideal means of improving skin health and beauty. These supplements contain collagen, antioxidants, vitamins, and other bioactive substances that facilitate healthy growth of cells.

As individuals search for natural ways to enhance their physical appearance and become more health-conscious, the market for beauty supplements is expanding. Hence, a positive growth trajectory has been predicted for the target business.

In tandem with this, there has been a notable surge in people's concerns with their physical appearance. Social media, beauty standards, and celebrity culture have made people more aware of their appearance and interested in maintaining and enhancing it.

Beauty supplements can be a convenient and non-invasive complement to regular skincare and haircare routines. They can help with problems such as brittle nails and hair loss.

The trend to look young, along with a rise in disposable income of consumers worldwide, is another prominent factor driving the beauty supplement industry. Further, growing awareness about the need for self-care is also contributing to increasing women's adoption of beauty supplements globally.

The present-day beauty supplement market has increased significantly due to enormous investments made in research and development to produce novel items. Customer preferences in beauty supplements have been profoundly impacted by the emergence of social media platforms and beauty influencers promoting radiance-boosting vitamins.

Key Takeaways from the Global Beauty Supplement Market Study Report:

The global beauty supplement market is set to total US$ 4,456 million by 2033.

is set to total by 2033. Based on key ingredients, collagen segment is set to hold a value share of 16% in 2023.

in 2023. By form type, tablet segment is expected to account for 36% of the total revenue in 2023.

of the total revenue in 2023. The United States alone accounted for 26% of the global consumption of beauty supplements.

of the global consumption of beauty supplements. Demand for beauty supplements in the United Kingdom is poised to grow 5.4% CAGR through 2033.



“Growing public awareness of the health benefits of beauty supplements is the primary factor driving the global beauty supplement industry. The likelihood of consumers using these supplements in their daily routines is rising as more studies and research highlight the advantageous effects of specific nutrients and chemicals on skin, hair, and overall physical attractiveness,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

To grow their market share, key firms are implementing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. They are also launching a number of innovations and diversifying their product lines to boost their sales.

For instance,

In 2021, HUM Nutrition, a multinational consumer products corporation, was acquired by Unilever.



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the beauty supplement market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global beauty supplement market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on form type (tablets, capsules, liquid, powder premixes, gummies or chewable, lozenges, other form types), key ingredients (collagen, biotin’, vitamins, minerals, hyaluronic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, amino acids, herbal extracts, pro and probiotics, other ingredients), functionality (skin care support, nail care support, hair care support, eye care support, other functionalities), sales channel (hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, convenience stores, online retail channels, other sales channels), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Key Companies Profiled

Nature’s Bounty Co., Ltd.

Nature Made Co.

OLLY Co., Ltd.

Briogeo Inc.

Ritual Inc.

Persona Nutrition

Garden of Life

Nutrafol Inc.

HUM Nutrition Inc.

Neocell Inc.

Swolverine

Thome Co., Ltd.

Pure Encapsulations

Viviscal Inc.

Nutricost Co., Ltd.

Swisse Wellness PTY Ltd.

NutraBlast Co., Ltd.



Beauty Supplement Market Outlook by Category

By Form Type:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder Premixes

Gummies or Chewable

Lozenges

Other Form Types



By Key Ingredients:

Collagen

Biotin’

Vitamins Vitamin A Vitamin E Vitamin A Vitamin D

Minerals Zinc Selenium Copper Others

Hyaluronic Acid

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Herbal Extracts

Pro and Probiotics

Other ingredients



By Functionality:

Skin Care Support

Nail Care Support

Hair Care Support

Eye Care Support

Other Functionalities



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Channels

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

