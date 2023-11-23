New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare NRG1 Fusion Market to Register Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of ~26% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the rare NRG1 fusion market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the rare NRG1 fusion market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

DelveInsight’s Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, rare NRG1 fusion emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted rare NRG1 fusion market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the rare NRG1 fusion market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of ~27% in the US by 2032.

in the US by 2032. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in the year 2021, the total incident cases of rare NRG1 fusion were 5.7K cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032. Leading rare NRG1 fusion companies such as Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others are developing novel rare NRG1 fusion drugs that can be available in the rare NRG1 fusion market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel rare NRG1 fusion drugs that can be available in the rare NRG1 fusion market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for rare NRG1 fusion treatment include Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), HMBD-001, Afatinib, AV-203 (CAN017), JK07 , and others.

and others. Merus presented clinical data on Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the ASCO annual meeting. Zeno has led to durable responses in previously treated NRG1 fusion-positive cancer, with a median duration of response greater than 9 months and more than 25% of those responding continuing at 12 months.

presented clinical data on Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the ASCO annual meeting. Zeno has led to durable responses in previously treated NRG1 fusion-positive cancer, with a median duration of response greater than 9 months and more than 25% of those responding continuing at 12 months. Elevation Oncology presented initial seribantumab proof-of-concept data from Phase II CRESTONE study in patients with tumors harboring NRG1 fusions at ASCO 2022.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Overview

NRG1 (Neuregulin 1) gene fusions, found in some solid tumors, are potentially actionable oncogenic drivers that result in ErbB-mediated pathway activation, offering a rational therapeutic target. These fusions may lead to the accumulation of NRG1-fusion proteins on the cell surface, causing persistent activation of ErbB receptor tyrosine kinases. This activation drives excess activity in the mTOR and MAPK pathways and promotes tumorigenesis. The NRG1 gene encodes ligands for the ERBB2 (HER2)-ERBB3 heterodimeric receptor tyrosine kinase. Gene fusions of NRG1, including CD74-NRG1 and SLC33A2-NRG1, have been identified in various carcinomas such as lung, breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, often with diverse fusion partners. Notably, the CD74-NRG1 fusion gene has been observed in a portion of invasive mucinous adenocarcinomas (IMA) of the lung, although its precise role in adenocarcinoma pathogenesis and its impact on cancer stem cells (CSC) remain unclear.





Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology Segmentation

The rare NRG1 fusion epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current rare NRG1 fusion patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The rare NRG1 fusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Specific Cancer Types

Incident Cases of Rare NRG1 Fusion in the Respective Cancer Types

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Rare NRG1 Fusion in the Respective Cancer Types

Rare NRG1 Fusion Treatment Market

Currently, there are no approved targeted therapies for NRG1 fusions; the standard therapy for advanced tumors carrying NRG1 fusions involves chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or novel anti–PD–1 or anti–PD-L1 agents. However, the challenge lies in the suboptimal response observed in patients with NRG1 fusions when utilizing these therapies. Preclinical studies' findings suggest that repurposing FDA-approved HER inhibitors like Afatinib (Gilotrif) could offer a highly promising therapeutic strategy for NRG1 fusion-positive tumors.

Clinical trials exploring the efficacy of various treatments, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies, aimed to block or inhibit the effects of NRG1 fusion were underway. These experimental treatments sought to disrupt the abnormal signaling caused by NRG1 fusion, potentially offering a more precise and tailored approach to combatting cancers associated with this genetic alteration. Since research in precision medicine and targeted therapies continuously evolves, there might have been significant advancements in understanding and treating NRG1 fusion-positive cancers. Patients, oncologists, and researchers should keep abreast of the most recent developments and consult with specialists for the latest information and treatment options available.

Key Rare NRG1 Fusion Therapies and Companies

Seribantumab (MM-121): Elevation Oncology

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128): Merus

HMBD-001: Hummingbird Bioscience

Afatinib: Boehringer Ingelheim

AV-203 (CAN017): AVEO Oncology and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

JK07: Salubris Biotherapeutics

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Dynamics

The rare NRG1 fusion market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The identification of NRG1 as a potential target for treating different types of cancer, particularly NRG1+ NSCLC, has showcased a major strength in the rare NRG1 fusion market. Studies confirm that drugs aimed at NRG1 are positively impacting patients, leading to an increasing focus by various organizations on understanding and disseminating information about the role of NRG1 Fusion in cancer. This growing attention positions NRG1 fusions as a crucial target for innovative therapies, thereby paving the way for new treatments and a market boost focused on NRG1 fusion-specific therapies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of rare NRG1 fusion, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the rare NRG1 fusion market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the rare NRG1 fusion market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the rare NRG1 fusion market. Despite the absence of approved therapies specifically targeting NRG1 fusions for treating various cancer types, research indicates that patients with NRG1 fusion-positive advanced or metastatic solid tumors experience poorer overall survival (OS) compared to those without such fusions. Although the patient has successfully recovered from cancer, the likelihood of recurrence remains high.

Moreover, rare NRG1 fusion treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the rare NRG1 fusion market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the rare NRG1 fusion market growth.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Rare NRG1 Fusion Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Rare NRG1 Fusion Market CAGR ~26% Key Rare NRG1 Fusion Companies Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others Key Rare NRG1 Fusion Therapies Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), HMBD-001, Afatinib, AV-203 (CAN017), JK07, and others

Scope of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report

Rare NRG1 Fusion Therapeutic Assessment: Rare NRG1 Fusion current marketed and emerging therapies

Rare NRG1 Fusion current marketed and emerging therapies Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Rare NRG1 Fusion Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Rare NRG1 Fusion Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Key Insights 2. Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report Introduction 3. Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Overview at a Glance 4. Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Rare NRG1 Fusion Treatment and Management 7. Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Rare NRG1 Fusion Marketed Drugs 10. Rare NRG1 Fusion Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis 12. Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

