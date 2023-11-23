Automotive E-compressor Market poised to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits.

Richmond, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Automotive E-compressor Market ” , by Product Type (Variable E-compressor, Displacement E-compressor), Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Region.

Global Automotive E-compressor Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 1.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 3.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Automotive E-compressor Market

178 - Market Data Tables

68 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global automotive e-compressor market holds a pivotal role in the automotive industry's evolution towards electrification and sustainability. E-compressors play a crucial part in enhancing the efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles by managing the air conditioning and heating systems. As the automotive sector shifts towards eco-friendly alternatives, the demand for electric compressors is on the rise due to their ability to improve overall vehicle efficiency and reduce emissions. This market's growth is integral to achieving broader environmental goals and complying with stringent regulations, driving automakers to adopt innovative technologies that contribute to a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem.

The automotive e-compressor market benefits the industry by addressing the growing need for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. Integrating e-compressors into vehicles not only aligns with global sustainability initiatives but also opens up opportunities for automakers to meet consumer demands for cleaner transportation options. Moreover, advancements in e-compressor technology contribute to the development of more reliable and powerful electric and hybrid vehicles, fostering a competitive edge for manufacturers in the evolving automotive landscape. In summary, the automotive e-compressor market serves as a linchpin in the automotive ecosystem, propelling the industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future.

Major Vendors in The Global Automotive E-Compressor Market:

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Valeo

Mahle GmbH

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi Automotive Systems

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The rising global interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions has led to a surge in the demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are considered a pivotal element in reducing carbon emissions and dependence on traditional fossil fuels. The automotive industry has been actively transitioning towards electric mobility, and this shift has significantly driven the demand for automotive e-compressors. These components play a crucial role in electric vehicles by providing efficient air conditioning and thermal management systems, enhancing the overall performance and driving range. As governments worldwide implement stringent emission regulations and offer incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption, the automotive e-compressor market is poised for substantial growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

Stringent emission regulations

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability

Advancements in automotive technology

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles

Expansion of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Collaborations and partnerships in the automotive industry

Development of advanced and efficient e-compressor technologies

Advancements in Automotive Air Conditioning Systems

Technological advancements in automotive air conditioning systems have been a key driver for the global automotive e-compressor market. E-compressors, also known as electric compressors, are integral components in modern automotive air conditioning systems. The industry has witnessed a shift from traditional belt-driven compressors to electrically-driven ones, offering several advantages such as better energy efficiency, improved control, and reduced emissions. The integration of smart and connected technologies in automotive HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems further enhances the efficiency of e-compressors. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate and improve the performance of these compressors, catering to the evolving demands of the automotive industry and meeting stringent environmental standards.

North America dominates the market for Automotive E-compressor.

The dominating region in the global automotive e-compressor market is Asia-Pacific, with China leading the way. Asia-Pacific has witnessed a significant surge in electric vehicle production, driven by government initiatives promoting clean energy and environmental sustainability. China, in particular, has emerged as a major hub for electric vehicles, contributing substantially to the demand for automotive e-compressors.

In addition to China, other Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea are also playing a crucial role in the market. The presence of major automotive manufacturers and a robust supply chain ecosystem further strengthens the dominance of Asia-Pacific in the global market.

Looking at upcoming countries with high growth potential, Europe stands out prominently. The European automotive industry is undergoing a transformation towards electric mobility, driven by stringent emission regulations and a growing focus on sustainable transportation. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are expected to witness significant growth in the adoption of automotive e-compressors as electric vehicles become more mainstream. Europe's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green transportation makes it a promising region for the expansion of the automotive e-compressor market.

The Technology Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global automotive e-compressor market is segmented into variable E-compressor and displacement E-compressor. The Variable E-compressor segment is currently dominating the market due to its superior efficiency and adaptability. Variable E-compressors adjust their compression ratio based on the engine's demand, providing optimal performance and fuel efficiency across various driving conditions. This flexibility addresses the growing emphasis on eco-friendly and fuel-efficient automotive solutions, aligning with the industry's shift towards sustainability. In contrast, Displacement E-compressors operate at a fixed compression ratio, making them less adaptable to changing demands and, consequently, less favored in the current market landscape. The dominance of the Variable E-compressor segment underscores the industry's focus on innovation and environmental considerations, driving the demand for dynamic and efficient automotive compressor technologies.

