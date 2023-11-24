Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Gears Up for a Phenomenal 18.5% CAGR, Unveiling a US$ 72,853.80 Million Landscape Redefining Consumer Product Standards by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stain-resistant fabric market value is expected to rise from US$ 13,301.00 million in 2024 to US$ 72,853.80 million by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a remarkable CAGR of 18.5% in the stain-resistant fabric market over the next decade.



Stain-resistant fabric market has forged a significant customer base in the past few years. The latest market estimates revealed by FMI analysts, indicate that the market is forecast to accumulate massive growth in the proceeding years. Manufacturers of stain-resistant fabric concentrate on elements like durability, sustainability, aesthetics, and functionality while developing these garments. This approach is proving successful in garnering new customers for stain-resistant fabrics.

These garments have smoothly glided into the casual wear category, partially due to enhanced protection against stains offered by conventional clothing. The market for this apparel is also rising as aware and knowledgeable consumers seek garments that require less frequent dry cleaning and laundering. The attractiveness of stain-resistant fabric lies in its ability to save time as well as decrease energy usage, CO2 emissions, and water consumption.

Key Takeaways from the Stain-resistant Fabric Market Report

The stain-resistant fabric market in the United States is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10%, whereas in Canada the growth rate is predicted to represent 26% CAGR.

whereas in Canada the growth rate is predicted to represent Within Europe, Spain, Italy, and France, are expected to account for a growth rate of 28%, 24%, and 23% through 2034.

India is predicted to display exponential growth in the upcoming years, as analysts of FMI estimate the country to expand at a CAGR of 31.3% through 2034.

through 2034. Australia and Singapore are other robust markets in Asia Pacific, recording CAGRs of 29.10% and 26.80% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on product type, nylon is predicted to acquire a market share of 27.90% in 2024.

in 2024. Hypermarket/supermarket segment is anticipated to obtain a market share of 24.90% in 2024.

“Key players’ focus is expected to depart from developed to emerging economies the world over. This is due to the exponential growth potential reserved in these countries, namely India, Canada, Spain, Australia, Singapore, etc. Manufacturers are also focusing on increasing application areas of these apparel, as the industry aims to become dynamic in years to follow,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players of Stain-resistant Fabric are Walking on the Staircase to Success

The focus area of leading players in stain-resistant fabric industry includes research and distinct developments. Market players are taking a cost-effective yet distinct route to gain repeated customers for stain-resistant fabrics. Typical non-organic growth strategies undertaken by leading players, such as partnerships, collaboration, expansion, mergers, and acquisition, are expected to consolidate their market position.

Key Companies

Crypton

Revolution Performance Fabric

Bru Textiles

Nanotex

Dropel Fabric

SuperFabric

The Chemours Company

Abercrombie Textiles

Schoeller Textil AG

Swiss Textile Finishing AG

Others



New Developments Taking Place in the Stain-resistant Fabric Market

In October 2023, Blueisland, a brand recognized for its unique and cost-effective approach to the fashion world, officially announced exciting new enhancements to wardrobes across the globe. In this exclusive line of Stain-proof and Breathable Clothing, fashion meets functionality. The new portfolio allows wearers to enhance their style quotient while efficiently combating the regular stains.

In March 2022, ACS Applied Nano Materials, a research journal, published novel nanotechnology research that inspects real-world applications of super water-repellent cotton fibers.

Market Segmentation of Stain-resistant Fabric Industry

By Type:

Cotton

Silk

Velvet

Denim

Laminated fabric

Stretch fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Woven fabric

Others

By Application:

Household

Commercial

Hospitality

Educational Institutes

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Independent Stores

Online Store

By region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Except for Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

