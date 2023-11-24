Press release

Ecully, November 24, 2023 – 8.45 a.m.

SPINEWAY

International rollout of the VEOS implant range

First implants in Spain

New approvals in Colombia and Indonesia

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces the accelerated rollout of its range of VEOS implants for intervertebral fixation by posterior approach into new markets.

This technology, which addresses the largest segment of the spine implant market, estimated to be worth nearly US$12 billion,1 has received CE/MD marking and 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On the strength of these approvals, Spineway is rolling out sales of its VEOS system in France, via direct sales to healthcare facilities, as well as in Europe and the export market through a network of importer-distributors.

First implants in Spain

In Spain, the distribution of the VEOS range has been entrusted to one of the major players in the distribution of orthopedic and spinal implants, and the first implants were performed on patients in hospitals in Barcelona on November 13 and 15. These operations went well, and the Spanish surgeons were very satisfied with the VEOS instruments and implants, which enabled them to perform the correction and fixation procedures they had planned for their patients with precision. These first successful surgeries confirm the good fit between Spineway products and the needs of the Spanish spine surgery market.

New approvals in Colombia and Indonesia

Supported by US FDA approval in October 20232 and the product presentations given at the NASS (North American Spine Society) Congress in Los Angeles,3 the Spineway Group has just received approvals from health authorities for the VEOS range to be marketed in Colombia and Indonesia.

Entry into these new markets should contribute to sales growth for this range in 2024 and strengthen the Group’s positions in Latin America and Asia.

These new achievements consolidate Spineway’s position in the field of spine surgery and confirm its aim of becoming an innovative player in France and internationally, a leader in less invasive spine treatments.

