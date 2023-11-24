Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size To Exceed USD 87.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States , Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 41.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 87.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during projected period. The rising adoption of automated systems in various applications such as assembly, sorting, labelling, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and others in several industries including 3PL, chemicals, healthcare, aviation, automotive, food & beverages, semiconductor & electronics, e-commerce, metals & heavy machinery, and others are expected to boost the demand for the automated material handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2647

The automated material handling systems, or AHM systems, provide for efficient material transportation from one position in the manufacturing space to another, whether it is within the same division or bay, on the other side of the manufacturing floor, or in two separate locations. Among the many benefits of automated material handling systems are information availability, efficiency, high-quality control, workplace safety, manufacturing flexibility, cost-effective labor use, and conformity to statutory requirements. The rising demand for automated material handling equipment in industries such as airline management, transportation, food and beverage, semiconductor and electronics, metals and heavy machinery, and e-commerce, as well as the need for companies to boost productivity, lower expenses, and further enhance safety in the company's material handling operations, are the key drivers propelling the automated material handling equipment market growth around the world. Furthermore, current technologies like as cloud-based applications, IoT, and machine learning enable real-time data monitoring and analysis in automated material handling solutions, finding inefficiencies and optimizing operations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AMR, AGV, AS/RS, Cranes, Robots, WMS, Sortation & Conveyors Systems, Collaborative Robots, Others), By System (Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material Handling), By End-Use Industry (3PL, Chemicals, Healthcare, Aviation, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Semiconductor & Electronics, E-Commerce, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Buy Now Full Report https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2647

The AS/RS segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global automated material handling equipment market is segmented into the AMR, AGV, AS/RS, cranes, robots, WMS, sortation & conveyors systems, collaborative robots, and others. Among these, the AS/RS segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.6% over the forecast period. AS/RS offers perks such as reduced space and labor utilization, increased supply chain efficacy and productivity, real-time inventory management at a lower cost, error-free fulfillment, and quick item storage and retrieval.

The global automated material handling equipment market segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automated material handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the global automated material handling equipment market is classified into unit-load material handling and bulk-load material handling. Among these, the global automated material handling equipment market segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automated material handling equipment market during the forecast period. The execution of unit load material handling equipment comprises transporting and storing a single component, such as pallets and containers. It carries a single load regardless of its individual components. Unit load equipment carriers are more cost-effective and faster than moving each item individually.

The e-commerce segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 32.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the global automated material handling equipment market is segmented into 3PL, chemicals, healthcare, aviation, automotive, food & beverages, semiconductor & electronics, e-commerce, metals & heavy machinery, and others. Among these, the e-commerce segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 32.7% over the forecast period. E-commerce, one of the most rapidly increasing businesses, relies on AMH equipment to streamline warehouse and fulfillment processes. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has greatly raised the demand for automated material-handling equipment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2647

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. Growing acknowledgment of warehouse automation, as well as increased emphasis on automated systems by key economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are primary factors driving Asia Pacific's strong rise in the automated material handling equipment market. Furthermore, rising industrial capacity and extensive usage of material handling systems to boost production capacities in certain regions, including South Korea, China, and Taiwan, are driving the growth of the automated material handling equipment market. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. North America is a technical hub, fueling the development of advanced automated material handling equipment.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market include Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Jungheinrich, Hanwha, JBT, KUKA, Daifuku, KION, SSI Schaffer, Toyota Industries, Honeywell International, Toyota Material Handling, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2647

Recent Market Developments

On August 2023, Sona Machinery, a leader in the industrial machinery company, revealed its latest stride in technological innovation, R&D, seamless automation, and unrivaled service and support throughout India. With its futuristic cutting-edge technology, R&D, automation, and nationwide Service & Support Network, it has set new industry standards. Sona Machinery Pvt. Ltd. is a transformational conductor, bringing the symphony of rice processing and material handling to new heights of perfection.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, Product Type Analysis

AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot)

AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles)

AS/RS (Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems)

Cranes

Robots

WMS (Warehouse Management System)

Sortation & Conveyors Systems

Collaborative Robots

Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, System Analysis

Unit Load Material Handling

Bulk Load Material Handling

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

3PL

Chemicals

Healthcare

Aviation

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Emergency Escape Chute Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single-entry Escape Chute, Multi-entry Escape Chute), By Application (Office Building, Hospitals, Schools, Industrial Plants, Public Spaces, Oil and Gas, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Rough Terrain Crane Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (Up to 25 Ton, 26 Ton – 74 Ton, 75 Ton – 100 Ton, Above 100 Ton), By Application (Construction, Utility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Cold Storage Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Warehouse Type (Public, Private, Semi-Private), By Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), By Construction Type (Bulk Storage, Production Stores, Ports), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Solutions, Field Instruments), By Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter