Lyngby, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                24 November 2023
                                        Announcement no. 109/2023





Announcement of Drawings


Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish drawings (repayment) for bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of NASDAQ at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment


Attachments

109_UDTRAEK20231124JYK