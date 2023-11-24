Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 24 November 2023

The Prospectuses have been subject to changes to reflect the merger between the SKAGEN AS and Storebrand Asset Management AS, where the latter is the acquiring company.

As of today, the list of mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has been amended with 12 mutual funds, which up until today have been managed by SKAGEN AS. Five of these are listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen, available for daily trading as normal.

For the SKAGEN funds, changes have also been made to § 3.3 of the articles of association to refer to updated legal provisions. Section 3.6 of the articles of association on techniques for portfolio management (previously lending) has been amended in accordance with wordings recommended by the Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association (www.vff.no).

The Prospectus update is effective as of 24 November 2023, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrand.com , www.skagenfondene.no or www.skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

Attachments