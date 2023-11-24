Prospectus updates

Lysaker, NORWAY

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 24 November 2023

The Prospectuses have been subject to changes to reflect the merger between the SKAGEN AS and Storebrand Asset Management AS, where the latter is the acquiring company.

As of today, the list of mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has been amended with 12 mutual funds, which up until today have been managed by SKAGEN AS. Five of these are listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen, available for daily trading as normal.

For the SKAGEN funds, changes have also been made to § 3.3 of the articles of association to refer to updated legal provisions. Section 3.6 of the articles of association on techniques for portfolio management (previously lending) has been amended in accordance with wordings recommended by the Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association (www.vff.no).

The Prospectus update is effective as of 24 November 2023, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrand.com, www.skagenfondene.no or www.skagenfondene.dk.

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

