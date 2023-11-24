Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 24 November 2023
The Prospectuses have been subject to changes to reflect the merger between the SKAGEN AS and Storebrand Asset Management AS, where the latter is the acquiring company.
As of today, the list of mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has been amended with 12 mutual funds, which up until today have been managed by SKAGEN AS. Five of these are listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen, available for daily trading as normal.
For the SKAGEN funds, changes have also been made to § 3.3 of the articles of association to refer to updated legal provisions. Section 3.6 of the articles of association on techniques for portfolio management (previously lending) has been amended in accordance with wordings recommended by the Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association (www.vff.no).
The Prospectus update is effective as of 24 November 2023, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrand.com, www.skagenfondene.no or www.skagenfondene.dk.
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.
Attachments
- 231124 EN-Prospectus-SKAGEN-Kon-Tiki
- 231124 EN-Prospectus-SKAGEN-m2
- 231124 EN-Prospectus-SKAGEN-Vekst
- 231124 EN-Prospectus-SKAGEN-Focus
- 231124 EN-Prospectus-SKAGEN-Global
- Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG