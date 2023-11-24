Global Terpene Resins Market Size To Worth USD 21.50 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 10.1%

New York, United States , Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Terpene Resins Market Size to Grow from USD 18.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.50 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Terpene resins, also known as terpenic resins, are naturally occurring or synthetically manufactured organic compounds that are widely found in plants. Terpenes are responsible for the characteristic scents and odours found in fruits, herbs, and trees. Because of its unique properties, terpene resins are used in a variety of sectors. Terpene resins are present in many different plant species, such as pine trees, conifers, and other botanical species. Frequently, methods like solvent extraction or steam distillation are used to get rid of these resins. Additionally, different terpenes can be combined chemically to create synthetic terpene resins. The regulated properties and consistent quality of these synthetic resins make them suitable for a wide range of applications. Terpene resins can exhibit a wide range of characteristics, including tackiness, solubility in different solvents, and oxidation resistance. Due of their characteristics, they are fantastic for a range of industrial uses.

COVID 19 Impact

The pandemic disrupted global supply networks, affecting the accessibility of raw materials and chemicals, particularly those needed to produce terpene resins. This may have led to market delays and shortages. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and changes in consumer behaviour during the outbreak may have had an impact on the demand for products made with terpene resin. Decreased demand for particular cosmetics or smells, for instance, may have had an impact on the market for chemicals based on terpenes. Changes in supply and demand may have contributed to market imbalances for terpene resins. Reduced demand for some products could have led to overstock, whilst production halts could have resulted in shortages.

Consumers' growing preference for natural and sustainable products across a range of industries, including cosmetics, fragrances, and food, is driving the market for terpene resins made from plant sources. The development of cosmetic and personal care trends helped the cosmetic and fragrance businesses thrive. Terpene resins played a key role in the creation of these products' authentic flavours and aromas. As natural flavour enhancers and additives, terpene resins were being studied by the taste and food industries. As consumers requested more authentic flavours and cleaner labels, terpene resins offered a solution. Terpene resins were employed as tackifiers and additives in adhesives, sealants, and coatings. These things became more necessary as the manufacturing and construction industries expanded.

Adhesives and Sealants segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global terpene resins market is segmented into Inks & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Chewing gums, Pulp & Paper, Plastic & rubber, Leather Processing, and Others. Among these, adhesives and sealants segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. If there is a rise in the demand for sustainable and ecologically friendly products, terpene resins may find a place in the adhesives and sealants market. Tighter environmental regulations and rising public awareness of environmental issues may have an impact on the adoption of natural and renewable materials. For adhesive and sealant applications, recent research on terpene resin characteristics optimisation could lead to formulations with increased performance and compatibility. The affordability and accessibility of terpene resins in comparison to competing goods will also have an impact on their uptake.

Solid segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the product, the global terpene resins market is segmented into solid and liquid. Among these, the solid segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Solid terpene resins can be used as tackifiers and modifiers in adhesives and sealants. They aid in controlling adhesion, tack, and viscosity. The growth of industries including packaging, construction, and automotive may have an impact on the demand for solid terpene resins in adhesive applications. Solid terpene resins can be added to rubber formulations to enhance tackiness, adhesion, and processability. As the automotive and tyre industries develop, the need for these resins could increase. Solid terpene resins can be used as binders and additives in coatings and paints. They can strengthen, adhere, and form films more effectively.

Technical segment dominates the market over the forecast period

On the basis of grade, the global terpene resins market is segmented into Technical and Industrial. Among these, the technical segment dominates the market over the forecast period. The technical section expansion in the terpene resins market may cover a wide range of applications in different industries. Terpene resins can serve as "tackifiers," improving the touch and adhesion of adhesives and sealants. They might be used in industries where adhesion performance is essential, such as packaging, construction, and vehicles. Terpene resins are used as binders and modifiers when making printing inks. The growth of the printing industry and the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly inks may be driving factors for the use of terpene resins in this market. Terpene resins have been studied for application in drug encapsulation and delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry. They are appealing for various formulations due to their biocompatibility and natural makeup.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In North America, terpene resins have been employed in a wide range of applications, such as rubber, printing inks, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. They are attractive to businesses and clients who care about the environment due to their unique characteristics and natural nature. In North America, demand for eco-friendly and natural goods is rising. Terpene resins, which are created from renewable plant sources and match well with these trends, can be marketed as greener alternatives to products manufactured of petroleum. Because to terpene resin technology research and innovation, their market is still growing. If efforts are made to enhance their features for certain applications and industries, there may be new opportunities in the North American market.

Europe is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Similar to other regions, Europe has witnessed an increase in the demand for natural and environmentally friendly products. Because they are generated from renewable plant sources, terpene resins can be advertised as environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional materials and fit in well with this trend. Cosmetics, inks, adhesives, and coatings are just a few of the items that make use of terpene resins. Their ability to adapt to different industries and their capability for customization to fit specific needs may have an impact on how well-liked they are in Europe. The use of terpene resins in products may be investigated by businesses as European consumers become more environmentally conscious and look for natural and sustainable alternatives.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Terpene Resins Market include Ingevity, Eastman Chemical Company, Lawter Inc, Pinova Holdings, Inc., Yasuhara Chemical Co., Ltd., DRT, Arakawa Europe GmbH, Guangdong KOMO Co., Ltd., Privi Organics India Limited, Mentha & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., and other key vendors.





Recent Market Developments

In April 2022, Two new biobased oilfield products from Ingevity that are made from pine-based tree oil have been introduced: EnvaWet US 3100 and EnvaDry P-FL.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Terpene Resins Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Terpene Resins Market, Application Analysis

Inks & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chewing gums

Pulp & Paper

Plastic & rubber

Leather Processing

Others

Terpene Resins Market, Product Analysis

Solid

Liquid

Terpene Resins Market, Grade Analysis

Technical

Industrial

Terpene Resins Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







