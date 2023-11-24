Beta Blockers Global Market Report 2023: Product Innovation Fuels Growth in Beta Blockers Market

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beta Blockers Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beta blockers market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2022 to $9.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The beta blockers market is expected to reach $11.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the beta blockers market. Major market players operating on beta blockers market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Merck, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a medication called VERQUVO (vericiguat). VERQUVO (vericiguat) is a medication indicated for treating heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults. This drug helps to relax and widen blood vessels, reduce strain on the heart, and improve cardiac function.



In November 2021, Merck, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Merck gained access to a diverse portfolio of potential therapies targeting various disease areas, including cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Acceleron Pharma Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in leveraging the capabilities of the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta protein superfamily for the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular and other diseases.

The rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the beta blockers market. Beta blockers can help reduce cardiovascular cases by exerting several beneficial effects on the heart and blood vessels. Hence, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the growth of the beta blockers market. For instance, The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a US-based Institute of the National Institutes of Health, provides training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases, U.S. mortality from March to August 2020, 76,767 people perished from cardiovascular disease, which affects the blood arteries that support the brain and related systems, and 339,076 people perished from heart disease. Therefore, a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases will fuel the beta blockers market growth.



The beta blockers market consists of sales of sales of metoprolol, nebivolol, timolol, and labetalol.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



