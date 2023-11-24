Anti-Static Plates Industry Thrives Amidst Growing Demand for Electronics and Automotive Safety

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Static Plates Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Anti-Static Plates Market is poised for strong growth, with projections indicating that it will reach an impressive USD 2.28 billion by 2028, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23%. These plates, available in various materials such as PVC, acrylic, and polycarbonate, serve as crucial tools in averting static electricity buildup, a phenomenon that can potentially harm sensitive electronic components. Their specialized properties effectively dissipate static charges, ensuring the secure handling and protection of electronic goods.

E-commerce Drives Demand for Anti-Static Plates in Packaging

The exponential growth of e-commerce is revolutionizing the global retail landscape, leading to an unprecedented surge in demand for packaging solutions. As companies worldwide ship products on a massive scale, there is an acute need for sturdy and dependable protective packaging. Anti-static plates have emerged as indispensable assets in the packaging industry, where they play a vital role in preventing the buildup of static electricity and safeguarding sensitive electronic components during transportation. With the rising volume of electronic goods shipped globally, the demand for these plates is skyrocketing.

Challenges: Global Supply Chain Disruptions

The global Anti-Static Plates Market, which significantly impacts industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction, currently faces a substantial challenge: disruptions in the global supply chain. These disruptions, driven by various factors and further intensified by recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to delays, increased costs, and reduced availability of essential materials. As a result, industries reliant on these supplies, including the anti-static plates market, are facing negative consequences.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant player in the global Anti-Static Plates Market in 2022, holding the largest market share in terms of value. The region's rapid growth in end-user industries, particularly construction and plastics, has driven the demand for anti-static plates. With the Asia Pacific region experiencing a construction boom driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and economic growth, there is a growing need for anti-static plates to ensure safety and efficiency in construction applications.

Key Market Trends: Growing E-commerce and Packaging

The rise of e-commerce and the subsequent surge in packaging demand are driving significant trends in the global Anti-Static Plates Market. E-commerce companies shipping electronic products globally require robust protective packaging, leading to increased demand for anti-static plates. Additionally, the shift towards sustainable packaging is presenting new opportunities for eco-friendly anti-static solutions, aligning with consumer preferences and driving market growth.

The report covers various segments of the Anti-Static Plates Market, including types, materials, end-users, and regions. It provides in-depth company profiles of major industry players including:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

MISUMI Group Inc

Energetic Industry Co. Ltd.

Seikisui Chemical GmbH

C.I. Takiron Corporation

SciCron Technologies

Korea Plate Co Ltd

Korea Polymer Co., Ltd.

Nextech Systems, Inc.

The global Anti-Static Plates Market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by the growing demand for electronic safety and the rapid expansion of e-commerce. Despite supply chain challenges, Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by booming end-user industries. As e-commerce continues to grow, the demand for anti-static plates in packaging will persist, presenting opportunities for innovation and sustainability in the industry. The future holds great potential for advancements in anti-static technology, ensuring the continued protection and reliability of electronic systems worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $601.02 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $861.35 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz26lp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.